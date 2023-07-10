July 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

1. Medical students and parents jittery about NExT exam pattern

National Medical Commission (NMC) introduced National Exit Test (NExT) to achieve uniformity in the summative evaluation across India with reference to the minimum common standards of education and training of a medical graduate. This will be a uniform licentiate exam (for graduates from foreign medical universities), and an entrance exam for PG medical courses. But, students and parents oppose implementation of NExT from this year citing complete change in the system mid-way through the course.

2. Monk murder: Jain seer drops fast unto death after meeting Home Minister

In the aftermath of the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara travelled to Varur, on the outskirts of Hubballi, on July 10 to convince Jain seer Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj to drop his plan of fasting unto death demanding justice for the deceased.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “The accused have been arrested.”

Following the assurance, Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj decided to drop the plan to fast unto death.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Monk murder: Jain seer to forgive culprit

Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj of Varur told mediapersons that, being a follower of non-violence, he would pardon the culprits who murdered a Jain monk in Belagavi district. Besides that, the seer said that he would apologise to those whom he had hurt by his emotional outburst in the aftermath of the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.