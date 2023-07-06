July 06, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

1. State grapples with heavy rain in coast, no rain in interiors

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the three coastal districts received 594 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 5, 2023 against the normal rainfall of 1,023 mm for the period. IMD issued red alert for the coastal districts from 1 p.m. on July 6 to 8.30 a.m. on July 7.

In Malnad region, heavy downpour was reported in parts of Sagar, Thirthahalli, Hosanagara, Sringeri, Koppa, Mudigere and Sakleshpur taluks. Crest gates of Tunga dam at Gajanur, near Shivamogga, have been opened, as the level has reached maximum level. The inflow into Lingamakki and Bhadra reservoirs is increasing gradually.

Deficit in south and north Karnataka

In south Karnataka, the cumulative rainfall since the advent of South West monsoon is below normal in Kodagu (-79%), Mysuru (-40%), Mandya (-23%), Hassan (-63%), and Chamarajanagar (-32%).

In Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions, most districts recording deficit rainfall. Bidar district is the exception, having received more than the average rainfall.

2. Bengaluru can expect strong winds over next 5 days

Bengaluru is likely to see strong winds of 35-40 kmph speed on July 6 and 7, which will likely slow down over the weekend. “Because of wind blowing from the west, which is causing heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, the temperature in Bengaluru has also fallen,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

3. Gruha Jyothi registrations cross 1 crore in Karnataka

In the Bescom limits, a total of 41,14,567 consumers had registered for the scheme. The number in CESC limits is 15,35,045, Gescom is 10,54,359, Hescom is 21,09,473, HRECS is 50,425, and from Mescom limits is 11,56,294.

4. Alleged benami assets of former tahsildar so massive that ED, I-T to join probe

Given the disproportionate assets discovered during the search on former K R Puram tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai by Lokayukta and allegations of benami properties, the I-T Department will launch a probe soon, sources said in Bengaluru.

On June 27, Lokayukta police searched the premises of Mr. Rai and 14 other officials across departments and across Karnataka. They singled out Mr. Rai, as they found a large tranche of documents of benami properties on his premises.

5. Scan QR code, get number of official & contractor in charge of your road

A new QR code appears on road signboards in Bengaluru South zone, which when scanned takes you to a page that has the names and contact numbers of officials and contractors in charge of road engineering, the sweeper assigned to the street, sweeping supervisor, details of waste generated, garbage collector, officials in charge of street lights and fogging of the street, BWSSB officials in charge of water supply and sanitary issues on the road, officers in-charge of handling stray dog and cow menace on the street, pruning trees, among others.

6. G20 meet: ‘Space tech has entered every household in one way or other’

Heads of national space agencies from 18 of the G20 countries, and nine of the 11 invited members, are participating in a two-day meet in Bengaluru whose theme is ‘Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)’. This is the first face-to-face meeting under the G20 umbrella, with the previous meetings organised in virtual and hybrid formats.

7. To make students job-ready, VTU to adopt industrial content in all courses

It is acknowledged that engineering colleges are teaching outdated syllabi due to which students are facing the challenge of placement. To create industry-ready engineers, the VTU has decided to adopt industrial content in all engineering streams from the academic year 2023-24.

VTU has met various industrialists to get information about industrial requirements in the workforce. In addition, an expert team visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras and studied the new technologies in the curriculum of various engineering streams.

