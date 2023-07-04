July 04, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Pandemonium in Assembly as Speaker turns down BJP’s demand of discussion on Congress guarantees

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly descended into pandemonium on day 2 of the Budget session after members of the Opposition BJP staged a dharna in the well of the House. The trouble began when Speaker U.T. Khader did not allow former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to move an adjournment motion seeking a debate on non-implementation of five guarantees by the Congress government.

When the Speaker turned down Mr. Bommai’s demand, BJP leaders erupted in protest, alleging that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had “deceived” the people of the State. As both the Congress and BJP members indulged in sloganeering, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The ongoing budget session has also been extended by five more days, until July 21. A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House.

2. BBMP allows ads on skywalks but avoids collecting over ₹50 crore from advertisers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to collect over ₹50 crore from advertising agencies who have been provided space on skywalks in the city. Nine agencies bagged tenders from the civic body for construction of pedestrian overbridges and to rent space on the same. The companies are expected to pay ground rent, advertisement fee, tax and other payments, including GST, to the BBMP.

However, documents accessed by The Hindu show that the BBMP has issued 36 demand notices seeking payment of dues from the companies. While the total pending dues is pegged at over ₹26 crore, the amount crosses ₹50 crore with 18% penalty.

3. Holiday declared for schools as heavy rains lash Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan on July 4 declared a holiday for education institutions in Mangaluru sub-division following heavy rains. Schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Ullal and Moodbidri taluks remained closed.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Pajiru in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest rainfall of 172.5 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 4.

4. Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind inaugurated in Bengaluru

The Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind was launched at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru on July 4. The centre will focus on the long-term examination of environmental and genetic factors involved in brain development, which underline severe mental illness.

The centre is an outcome of a ₹100 crore grant to NCBS and NIMHANS for long-term research, and to build capacity for both research and practice in the mental health field with focus on five mental disorders — schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and dementia.