July 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

1. Corruption has become almost institutionalised, says Karnataka Governor

Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 3 said it has become almost institutionalised, and the Karnataka government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it. This is the first Budget session of the Congress government, which fought the Assembly elections on the major poll plank of corruption.

In his address in Hindi to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the State government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy.

2. Chaos greets early morning commuters at Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru

With new traffic restrictions coming into effect to facilitate construction of an additional ramp on the Hebbal flyover, motorists on Monday faced a stressful commute, having to spend extra few minutes to figure out alternative routes. Parts of the service road passing in front of the Hebbal police station have been closed, inconveniencing commuters heading from north Bengaluru to the central part of the city via Hebbal.

The ramp work has been taken up by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to decongest Hebbal flyover. While the current traffic arrangements on the service road is expected to continue for around a month, the work on ramps and lanes is expected to cause more diversions in Hebbal over the course of the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Scientists, academicians write to IISc. Director expressing dismay over UAPA discussion

More than 500 scientists and academics have written to the Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru expressing dismay at the action taken by the administration to allegedly stop a discussion on Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), prisons and the criminal justice system that was scheduled on June 28.

The discussion was to be led by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, activists who participated in the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

4. ED searches Hindustan Infracon India Limited premises, seizes documents

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) searched five locations of Hindustan Infracon India Limited in Bengaluru and Mandya, and related persons in connection with a Ponzi scheme under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the ED had registered a case of money laundering based on an FIR registered in Vijayanagar police station in Bengaluru against Hindustan Infracon, its promoters and directors for cheating investors of ₹191.54 crore.

5. BMTC launches Vayu Vajra services to KIA T2 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched Vayu Vajra bus services from various parts of Bengaluru to the newly-opened Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). All international flight operations at the KIA will soon be shifted to T2 on September 1, according to airport officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT