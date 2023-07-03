HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

July 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addresses the Joint Session today at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 3, 2023

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addresses the Joint Session today at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

1. Corruption has become almost institutionalised, says Karnataka Governor

Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 3 said it has become almost institutionalised, and the Karnataka government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it. This is the first Budget session of the Congress government, which fought the Assembly elections on the major poll plank of corruption.

In his address in Hindi to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the State government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy.

2. Chaos greets early morning commuters at Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru

With new traffic restrictions coming into effect to facilitate construction of an additional ramp on the Hebbal flyover, motorists on Monday faced a stressful commute, having to spend extra few minutes to figure out alternative routes. Parts of the service road passing in front of the Hebbal police station have been closed, inconveniencing commuters heading from north Bengaluru to the central part of the city via Hebbal.

The ramp work has been taken up by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to decongest Hebbal flyover. While the current traffic arrangements on the service road is expected to continue for around a month, the work on ramps and lanes is expected to cause more diversions in Hebbal over the course of the next year.

3. Scientists, academicians write to IISc. Director expressing dismay over UAPA discussion

More than 500 scientists and academics have written to the Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) in Bengaluru expressing dismay at the action taken by the administration to allegedly stop a discussion on Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), prisons and the criminal justice system that was scheduled on June 28.

The discussion was to be led by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, activists who participated in the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

4. ED searches Hindustan Infracon India Limited premises, seizes documents

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) searched five locations of Hindustan Infracon India Limited in Bengaluru and Mandya, and related persons in connection with a Ponzi scheme under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the ED had registered a case of money laundering based on an FIR registered in Vijayanagar police station in Bengaluru against Hindustan Infracon, its promoters and directors for cheating investors of ₹191.54 crore.

5. BMTC launches Vayu Vajra services to KIA T2 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched Vayu Vajra bus services from various parts of Bengaluru to the newly-opened Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). All international flight operations at the KIA will soon be shifted to T2 on September 1, according to airport officials.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.