June 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

1. Lokayukta police arrest K. R. Puram Tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai

Lokayukta Police, who had registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case and raided the premises linked to K. R. Puram Tahsildar S. Ajith Kumar Rai, arrested him on June 29 after they found a huge cache of property documents in benami names from his premises.

A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, IGP, Lokayukta Police told The Hindu that this was a rare case where the officer raided in a DA case had to be arrested, as they felt his custodial interrogation was necessary. Mr. Rai had earlier been tahsildar of Devanahalli and was suspended in November 2022, for allegedly colluding with encroachers of stormwater drains (SWD) near Rainbow Layout in Hebbagodi, that was flooded due to encroachment. He was demoted and was facing a Departmental Enquiry (DE) in the case.

2. Spurt in fever, respiratory tract infections among children in Bengaluru

Doctors in Bengaluru are noticing a spurt in viral fever and respiratory tract infections among school-going children. Paediatricians said one in every 10 children is down with a flu-like infection over the last three weeks. Attributing this to inclement weather and reopening of schools, doctors said most children are developing viral pneumonia.

Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute is reportedly seeing over 70 children every day with high grade fever, cold, cough, vomiting and diarrhoea. Doctors have said it is advisable for children to wear a mask and not attend school if they have fever or any flu-like symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Ministry of Aviation okays flights from Shivamogga to Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has cleared operation of flights connecting Shivamogga with Delhi, Chennai, New Goa, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who had sought approval for 11 routes, said private flight operators will have to bid for the routes.

As the Shivamogga-Bengaluru route is not covered under the Regional Connecting Scheme (RCS), the State Government has offered a subsidy of ₹2.5 crore to the flight operator. Shivamogga Airport, built at a cost of ₹450 crore, was inaugurated amid much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

4. Eid-al-Adha celebrated across Karnataka

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated across Karnataka amid concerns by sheep traders that the sales this year have been worryingly low. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the prayers at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan this morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT