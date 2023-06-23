June 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

1. Anna Bhagya scheme: Centre categorically refuses to sell rice to Karnataka, delaying launch date

The Centre on June 23 categorically refused to supply rice to Karnataka for its flagship Anna Bhagya scheme. The Centre’s decision was conveyed to Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi. This makes it certain that the launch of the scheme, slated for July 1, will not only be delayed but also inflate the government’s calculation of its cost.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, which will require about 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of additional rice per month, is likely to cost the Congress government about ₹10,000 crore. The Food Corporation of India (FCI), which had initially agreed to supply the quantity, later rescinded its decision, forcing the State to look for other sources. While FCI could supply rice at ₹36.60 per kg, including ₹2.60 transportation cost, procurement of rice from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab is estimated to be higher than the FCI cost.

2. Newly-laid road in Bengaluru develops potholes, citizens allege shoddy work

The 100-feet road at Vajarahalli in Hemmigepura (ward 198) that was asphalted just two months ago is now riddled with potholes, causing inconvenience to the public. This is one of the busiest roads in the area as it links Kanakapura road to Mysuru road. Citizens have alleged shoddy work by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

About 3 km stretch of this road has failed to withstand even moderate spells of monsoon rains. The road has chipped off in at least in four to five spots, putting the lives of commuters in danger. Another major problem is waterlogging which, residents say, is due to the absence of a proper drainage system.

3. CM Siddaramaiah holds meetings with delegations of contractors, FKCCI members

In two separate meetings, CM Siddaramaiah sought to address the demands of the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) as well as the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) today.

Meeting a delegation of contractors, Mr. Siddaramaiah acknowledged problems in the State finances due to financial indiscipline and ‘commission mafia’ during the previous BJP government. He said he would consider releasing pending bills of the contractors following the Budget session.

Meanwhile, refuting allegations that the electricity tariff hike has been effected to fund Gruha Jyothi scheme, the CM promised FKCCI representatives to convene another meeting to discuss the problems of the MSME sector. The delegation had appealed for reduction in electricity tax from 9% to 3% which is levied on small and medium industries and HT industries.

4. BMTC crew flout passenger safety norms, keep bus doors open

Despite the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) issuing a circular to follow passenger safety norms, most Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in the city are not closing the doors, especially the front passenger door, while also allowing passengers to stand on the footboards in a moving bus.

After the launch of the Shakti scheme, RTC buses across the State are witnessing more ridership and are packed to the brim, leading to concerns about passenger safety. The circular was issued after the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl who fell down from a crowded NWKRTC bus in Haveri district.

