June 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

1. KMF wants to increase Nandini milk price by ₹5 a litre in Karnataka

Less than a year after the price of Nandini milk was hiked by ₹2 per litre, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is preparing to seek a hike of ₹5 per litre.

While the proposal of KMF for a hike of ₹5 per litre was not accepted by the previous BJP government, it had allowed a hike of ₹2 in November 2022. The hike had not satisfied farmers, who are reeling under increased input cost, as well as the district milk unions that had sought a higher hike since milk procurement had come down drastically. At ₹39 per litre, milk in Karnataka is among the cheapest in India.

2. Montessori school under scanner after child hits classmate in Bengaluru

A montessori school in Chikkalasandra area came under the police scanner after a child was found hitting another child in a classroom, which was allegedly locked and left unattended by the teacher for over 10 minutes. The incident was purportedly captured on CCTV camera. The veracity of the footage, which went viral on social media, is being verified by the police.

Worried parents raised the issue of children’s safety and vented their ire on the school management, alleging negligence in handling children. The Bengaluru police have directed the jurisdictional Subramanyapura police to probe the matter and take necessary action.

3. About 15 km beachfront in Udupi district filled with cellophane tube worm shells

For about a week now, beachgoers in Udupi district have been surprised to witness large quantities of weed, or noodle-like material, being washed ashore. A group of scientists from the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mangaluru, visited one such site near Malpe on June 21 and inspected the dumped material.

What they found were shells of dead cellophane tube worms. The shells, which lie at the seabed with worms inside, might have been dislodged due to Cyclone Biparjoy and washed ashore, they concluded. There is no harm from the dead worms, or their shells, to other living beings on the land, they said.

4. Fairfax India acquires additional 3% stake in Bengaluru airport operator BIAL

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation has acquired an additional 3% equity in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, which is part of Siemens Financial Services, for $75 million.

BIAL is the operator of Kempegowda International Airport. Under an agreement with the government of India, BIAL has the exclusive rights to carry out the development, design, financing, construction, commissioning, maintenance, operation and management of the airport until 2068.

5. Adhish Wali appointed Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s Honorary Youth Convenor of UK

Kannada Sahitya Parishat has appointed 23-year-old Adhish R. Wali as its Honorary Youth Convenor in the United Kingdom. The Bidar-based youth is a management graduate from City University of London-Bayes Business School, and was recently appointed the Member of London Youth Council as well.

Mr. Wali is known for his efforts to promote Kannada and Karnataka during his stay in the UK. He made headlines earlier this year in January when he unfurled the Karnataka flag while receiving his degree during the graduation ceremony in London.

