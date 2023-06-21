June 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

1. D.K. Shivakumar and his singular goal to decongest Bengaluru traffic

Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is currently trying to understand the nuances of the tech city and lay a road map for its development, will be convening a meeting with retired and senior traffic police officers to discuss measures to solve its infamous traffic woes.

He also launched a Brand Bengaluru web portal (www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in) for citizens to send their suggestions to improve infrastructure. Mr. Shivakumar has set a goal to remove the negative tag attached to the city due to its traffic snarls.

2. Tenders for Kalasa Banduri project may not have any takers

Tenders floated for implementation of the controversial Kalasa Banduri scheme may run into rough weather as they were put out without obtaining forest and environment clearance. What complicates matters is that the previous BJP government opened tenders for bidding around 11 a.m. on March 29, barely 20 minutes before Karnataka Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission of India.

Sources in the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) said the tenders were floated in anticipation of securing forest and environment clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Open for bidding till August 21, the value of the tender for Banduri Nala is ₹542 crore and for Kalasa is ₹412 crore. The Kalasa-Banduri project aims to divert water from Mahadayi to satisfy the drinking water needs of Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts in Karnataka.

3. Kimmane Ratnakar questions silence of BJP leaders on former ABVP leader blackmailing girls

Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar has questioned the silence of BJP leaders, including Thirthahalli MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, over the case of alleged sexual harassment against Prathik Gowda, who was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP.

Taking part in a protest over the alleged sexual harassment case, the former Minister criticised the police for the delay in registering a case. Prathik Gowda, who served as taluk president of ABVP, allegedly blackmailed several girls for money after threatening to upload their photos and videos on social media platforms. A case was registered against him in Thirthahalli on June 18.

4. Man arrested for vandalising church in Bengaluru

Panic gripped residents of Kammanahalli in the city following a rumour that a church had been vandalised on June 21. Police pinned down a 29-year-old man, who broke open the door of St. Pious church on Kammanahalli road with a hammer and ransacked the premises.

According to the police, the man is mentally disturbed and was inebriated at the time of the arrest. Passers-by noticed the commotion and alerted the police control room.