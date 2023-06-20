June 20, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

1. Rice wars: Congress workers protest against BJP-led Union government

The Congress staged demonstrations across all districts in Karnataka on June 20 against the BJP-led Union government for denying rice for the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme. Last week, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had refused to provide 2.28 lakh tonnes of additional rice to Karnataka, which left the July 1 launch of the scheme — which promises 10 kg rice for each member of BPL families and Antyodaya card holders — hanging in balance.

Accusing the Centre of trying to “sabotage” the State government’s scheme by indulging in “politics of hate”, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had announced the party decision to protest. On Monday, Karnataka got some relief after the Punjab government agreed, in principle, to supply rice. The offer came after the AAP’s Karnataka unit intimated the State government that Punjab was willing to supply to Karnataka in the federal spirit.

2. Rapido harassment victim files complaints with Karnataka and National Commissions for Women

Around two months after a woman had to jump off a bike taxi on being allegedly sexually harassed by the driver, the victim has now lodged a complaint with Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) and National Commission for Women (NCW) against Rapido, the aggregator with which the taxi was affiliated.

The legal notice issued by the woman’s legal team has brought forth several new revelations, including the claim that despite a deviation in the route by the bike taxi on the night of April 21, no SOS call was made by the company until about 30 minutes after the alleged incident.

3. Child Rights Trust demands mandatory parental consent for free bus travel for minor girls

Following the launch of the Shakti scheme for free bus travel for women, cases of underage girls hopping on to buses is being reported from some parts of Karnataka. This has prompted the Child Rights Trust to demand that the government make parental consent mandatory for minor girls.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the trust has cited a recent incident of children from Bengaluru going to Dharmasthala because their parents scolded them for eating chocolate. The children were later traced and handed over to their parents.

4. Kerala gold smuggling case: Karnataka High Court quashes FIR

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the magistrate court to pass a fresh order on a request by the Bengaluru police to investigate the complaint of threat to life by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, against Vijesh Pillai.

The High Court found that the magistrate erred in permitting the police to investigate the non-cognisable offence under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC without recording a prima facie reason for granting permission to register a First Information Report (FIR) and investigate the complaint.