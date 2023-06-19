HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

June 19, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
The South Western Railways began the trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 19, 2023.

The South Western Railways began the trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 19, 2023.

1. Lokayukta raid on Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited

Based on a complaint by the employees’ union of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Lokayukta officials searched the KSDL office in connection with alleged financial irregularities by the Managing Director and his team, on June 19.

A team of Lokayukta officials, led by Superintendent of Police K.N. Ashok, searched the premises, questioned officials, and examined documents. Based on the findings, a report will be submitted to the Lokayukta for further action.

Earlier in March, the Lokayukta police had arrested former BJP MLA and KSDL chairman Madal Virupakshappa, charging him with demanding bribes for awarding contracts for supplying material to the KSDL. The anti-corruption watchdog had also caught his son and KAS officer Prashanth Madal red-handed while he was allegedly taking ₹40 lakh at the KSDL office in Bengaluru. Subsequently, over ₹7 crore in cash was seized from Mr. Virupakshappa’s residence.

2. Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express trial run begins

The trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express began on June 19. The eight-car train left Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. The train reached Dharwad around 12.40 p.m. On the return journey, the train left Dharwad at 1.15 p.m., and is expected to reach Bengaluru at 8.10 p.m.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, and the first to be running within Karnataka. The first was the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. According to sources, the Railways plan to launch the service for commuters on June 26.

3. Government panics as Karnataka faces rainfall deficit

With delayed monsoon and deficit rainfall across Karnataka, the government is in a panic mode and is gearing up to declare the State as ‘drought-hit’. The south-west monsoon, delayed by a week, entered Karnataka about 10 days ago. Cyclone Biparjoy also sucked out moisture from southern India, causing a shortfall in rains, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that Karnataka should get 96-104% rainfall this year. However, more than 800 habitations across Karnataka are currently facing a drinking water problem, depending either on tankers or rented borewells.

4. Elephant attack in Kanakapura: woman trampled to death, another injured

A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death and another was injured when a wild elephant attacked them at Achalu village in Kanakapura in the early hours of Monday. This is the third death reported in and around the area in the last 15 days. The forest department officials said that two elephants have ventured out of the forest and are attacking people.

According to officials, five women contract labourers were on their way to work at a sesame plantation, when they noticed the elephant charging towards them. While the others ran to safety, Venkatalakshmamma and Jayamma, 52, were trampled by the agitated elephant.

