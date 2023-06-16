June 16, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

1. Won’t oppose textbook revision by Congress government in Karnataka: Rohit Chakratirtha

Rohit Chakratirtha, who headed the committee that revised school textbooks during the BJP rule, has said the present government has the right to revise the textbooks. On June 15, the Congress government had rolled back the revisions made by the previous BJP regime. This included scrapping lessons on Hindutva ideologues, including RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar.

Reiterating his earlier statement, Mr. Chakratirtha stood by his words that the ruling government has the right to revise textbooks. “The previous government took the decision to revise textbooks, and did it. Similarly, if the present government wants to remove some portions of the textbooks and add a few more, I have no objections,” he said.

2. G. Parameshwara mandates DCPs to monitor traffic on Bengaluru roads for four hours a day

With an aim to make Bengaluru traffic-free, Home Minister G Parameshwara has mandated all Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officials to supervise traffic on the roads during peak hours. He has instructed all DCPs and ACPs to be on the field for four hours — two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

On a mission to ease movement of vehicles and erase the ‘notorious traffic’ tag held by the tech city, Mr. Parameshwara has set a deadline of three months for the Bengaluru police to end traffic problems. The DCP visits to bottlenecks during peak hours will commence from Saturday.

3. Planetarium introduces new show on gravity for astronomy lovers in Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is inaugurating its new show ‘Gravity — the Mover and the Maker of the Universe’ today. Starting Saturday, it will be showcased at 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., replacing the existing programme ‘Celestial Fireworks’.

The long overdue project has been directed and developed by Assistant Director of the planetarium H.R. Madhusudhan. The programme will explain Newton’s Gravitational Law and Einstein’s Theory of Gravity, the existence of black holes, and other astronomical theories using visuals. It has been designed as a tool to understand gravity with astronomy students as well as the general public in mind.

4. Musashi India enters EV space, to invest ₹70 crore in Phase-1 in Bengaluru

Japanese auto-parts maker Musashi has announced its foray into the electric mobility space in India in collaboration with Bharat New-Energy Company Motors. Musashi will spend ₹70 crore in Phase-1 to set up an assembly line for the product at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

The company said it would use its platform of design and engineering capability to manufacture e-Axle, EV unit comprising motor, PCU, and gear box at its Bengaluru plant, starting October.