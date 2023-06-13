HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

June 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic Jam near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru. File photo

Traffic Jam near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. D.K. Shivakumar goes on Bengaluru city rounds to inspect traffic bottlenecks

Karnataka Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar went around Bengaluru city on June 13 to inspect traffic bottlenecks as well as the stormwater drain (SWD) work going on in parts of the city.

Along with BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, the DCM first visited Hebbal flyover, which has been the point of traffic congestion for years now. Various National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials briefed him about their proposal to decongest Hebbal flyover, including putting up a cable car line over Hebbal lake.

The meeting assumes significance in light of the southwest monsoon entering Karnataka. Despite continued efforts to ramp up monsoon preparedness in the city, severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported following heavy rain on Monday night in east Bengaluru. Bellandur, Halanayakanahalli and Varthur lakes also overflowed.

2. Bengaluru woman kills mother, carries her body to station in suitcase

The Mico Layout police were in for a shock on Tuesday afternoon when a woman walked into the station with a suitcase and informed the police that she had killed her mother and brought the body along.

Police opened the suitcase to find it stuffed with the body of 71-year-old Biva Pal with a veil around her neck. Probe revealed that the daughter, who used to fight frequently with her mother over trivial issues, forced an overdose of sleeping pills on the latter and strangulated her to death using a dupatta.

3. Mangaluru police rope in college students, teachers to combat drug abuse

Stepping up the drive against trafficking and consumption of drugs, the Mangaluru police has decided to initiate a programme to enlighten pre-university and college students on drug abuse. As part of the initiative, teams from all 15 police stations under the commissionerate will regularly visit colleges and engage in one-to-one interaction to get inputs and also to strengthen the rapport between the police, students and college staff.

This development follows a week after Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed concern over drug abuse in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka, urging police to take effective action against drug consumers and peddlers.

4. Mysuru writer and journalist Ramaswamy passes away

Writer and journalist T.S. Ramaswamy, popularly known as ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu, passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mourned the death of Mr. Ramu, whom he called ‘a close friend’. In a condolence message, the CM acknowledged the writer’s significant contribution to literature, culture and media in Mysuru.

