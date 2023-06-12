June 12, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. Shakti scheme | 5.71 lakh women passengers travelled for free in State buses on Day 1

A total of 5,71,023 women travelled for free in non-premium State-run buses on June 11, following the launch of the much-awaited Shakti scheme in Karnataka by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the ticket value of women passengers who availed the scheme between 1 p.m. and 12 a.m. yesterday is ₹1,40,22,878.

However, these numbers are likely to increase as the KSRTC in a statement on Monday said, “There are many schedules due to return by late evening/night today/tomorrow. Hence, the number of women passengers travelled in those buses are not included in the data.”

2. Bengaluru police arrest vendor for harassing YouTuber from the Netherlands

Taking swift action, the Cottonpet police on June 12, arrested a vendor for misbehaving with a YouTube vlogger from the Netherlands. Though the incident occurred two months ago, it came to light only on June 11 after a Twitter user uploaded the video and tagged the Bengaluru Police.

Pedro Mota, was vlogging on the busy Chickpete street when the accused, Navab Hayath Sharif, confronted him. Mr. Sharif, who was selling secondhand garments, feared that the video, if seen by the police, would affect his business. He became aggressive and tried to snatch Mr. Mota’s camera. The police have arrested Mr. Sharif under section 92 (punishment of certain street offences and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.

3. Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047 bats for upgradation of physical and social infrastructure

Strengthening of local bodies, upgradation of physical and social infrastructure, increasing public and private spending on education as well as Research and Development (R&D) are some of the points laid out by ‘Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047’, a report released by Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on June 12.

The authors highlighted the need for decentralisation in public administration and allocation of resources in a balanced manner while batting for directly elected mayors for cities to improve urban administration in the State.

4. Caught unawares by heavy rains, Mangaluru agency forced to lay ready bitumen

Several road users were surprised to witness the laying of fresh bitumen on the Nanthoor-Pumpwell stretch of National Highway 66 amid a heavy downpour on June 11 evening. A reader called The Hindu to narrate the situation and express concern over the life of the road.

It is common knowledge that the bitumen will not last long if mixed with water. An official from M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., that built the four-lane highway, said since there was no heavy rain alert, the bitumen mix was prepared for the day and there was no option but to relay the carriageway.