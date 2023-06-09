June 09, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

1. Shakti scheme to see simultaneous launch across all districts on June 11

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, June 9, directed all district in-charge ministers and MLA’s to launch Shakti — the scheme allowing women to travel for free in State–run road transport corporations (RTCs) — in their jurisdiction on June 11. Mr. Siddaramaiah said the scheme would benefit 50% of the population.

The Chief Minister has also asked all ministers and legislators to ensure that the scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries, regardless of their caste, religion and class. According to a release by the CMO, Mr. Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in Bengaluru while the ministers and legislators will simultaneously launch the scheme in their respective districts and constituencies.

2. State govt announces names of district in-charge ministers

The Karnataka government announced the names of 31 district in-charge ministers with immediate effect on June 9. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been appointed the district in-charge minister for Bengaluru Urban while Home Minister G. Parameshwara to be in-charge of Tumakuru district.

3. Dumping of effluents in Phalguni river: Lokayukta initiates suo motu proceedings against Karnataka govt

The Karnataka Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings against the Mangaluru City Corporation, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for failure to prevent discharge of industrial effluent into the Phalguni (Gurupura) river.

Referring to media reports, the Upa Lokayukta said many industries situated in and around Panambur and Baikampady were releasing effluents into the river through underground pipelines, endangering aquatic life and posing a threat to humans as well. Taking note of a protest staged by residents, Justice Phaneendra directed the authorities to file a detailed report within 15 days.

4. Lack of publicity dampens attendance at Mango Mela in Bengaluru

Among the most important events in Bengaluru’s calendar, the Mango Mela, at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has failed to draw visitors this year. Upon farmers’ requests, on June 9, officials decided to extend the mela by 10 days, till June 21.

The mela was inaugurated on June 2, and was originally scheduled to culminate on June 11. However, farmers at the mela reported that the number of visitors had dwindled by over 50% this year, due to lack of publicity. While they would usually make around ₹15,000 of business in a day, this year they are notching only ₹5,000.