June 06, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

1. Anti-communal wing to be formed by Mangaluru police to tackle moral policing

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said an anti-communal wing will be set up shortly in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate to look at effectively addressing moral policing, and also other incidents that disturb communal harmony in the coastal region.

Restoring peace in the State’s coast is the top-most priority of the Karnataka government, Mr. Parameshwara said. The Home Minister also said a proposal will be sent to the State Government for awarding compensation to family members of six persons, including 18-year-old Masood and 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil, who were murdered for communal reasons.

2. ‘Switch to pants or salwar suits instead of skirts’: Karnataka child rights panel on uniform for girl students

Citing protection from sexual harassment and proposing a more comfortable attire, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has advocated pants or salwar suits as the uniform for girl students from class 1 to 10 in schools.

KSCPCR has submitted a proposal to the Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) asking to ‘revisit the rules and regulations of uniforms prescribed in schools, if possible, and make an alteration in the rules of uniforms for overall development of girl students’.

3. 23-year-old found murdered in Bengaluru flat, police on the lookout for male friend

A 23-year-old private firm employee was found murdered in her flat at Kodihalli in Bengaluru’s Jeevan Bima Nagar. The police have formed four special teams to track down her friend and accused, Arpith, who is on the run.

Police suspect that Akanksha was smothered to death with a pillow. An attempt appears to have been made to hang her from the ceiling fan with a dupatta to make it look like a suicide. The police have alerted all airports and have circulated Arpith’s photograph.

4. Toll staff on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway claim to endure threats, abuse

Employees of toll booths on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have claimed that they face abuse and threats, and even sustain injuries due to assault by uncouth commuters. Though there is a provision for the safety of the staff and legal options, and even medical care, none comes handy at the time of an untoward incident, they say.

Their statement follows the murder of a toll booth employee of the expressway, who succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by a group of four men. Police say the accused had a heated argument with the staff of Sheshagirihalli toll booth plaza in Bidadi over the delay in taking out the boom barrier, which then descended into fisticuffs.