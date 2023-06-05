June 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

1. BJP launches two-day protest against Congress govt’s move on anti-cow slaughter law, guarantees

The BJP began a statewide protest on June 5 against the Congress government’s move to rescind the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act. Bringing in the the anti-cow slaughter legislation was on the priority list of the erstwhile BJP dispensation as it catered to its core ideology. In light of the controversy, CM Siddaramaiah has said that the state Cabinet will take up the issue for discussion.

The indication by Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh that the legislation would be withdrawn ruffled the feathers of the BJP, triggering a political slugfest in Karnataka. The Opposition has also taken serious exception to the government fixing a ceiling for free power supply.

2. Karnataka Budget to be tabled on July 7, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the State Budget would be tabled on July 7. All eyes are on how the government will make the necessary fund allocations for the five Congress ‘guarantees’, which the party has promised to implement within the financial year.

When asked about the size of the Budget, the CM said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

3. No takers for RTE quota in 9 education districts in first round of admissions

With the Karnataka government bringing in amendments to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act), admissions of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups under 25% RTE reservation seats has seen a decline since 2019.

Out of 15,373 seats available under RTE quota in Karnataka in the academic year 2023-24, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) had earmarked 5,105 seats for the first round for admissions. However, only 2,306 students took admission.

4. NIRF ranking: IISc retains top spot in India in university, research categories

The Indian Institute of Science has retained all its spots from the previous year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was released by the Ministry of Education on June 5.

IISc is ranked second (score of 83.09) in the overall category of higher education institutions in India while securing the top spot under University and Research categories with a score of 83.16 and 86.22, respectively.

