June 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

1. #THtalksBengaluru | 120 mini electric buses to improve last-mile gap in city: BMTC MD

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is in the process of procuring 120 mini electric buses for their fleet to improve last-mile connectivity, including to and from metro stations, Sathyavathi. G., Managing Director, BMTC has said.

Participating in #THTalksBengaluru, an exclusive live chat with The Hindu and its readers, she also spoke about inducting more electric buses on the airport route, the need to improve the condition of bus shelters in the city among other measures. Responding to a question on the behaviour of BMTC crew, she said that the Corporation would soon conduct a training programme for its staff.

2. IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chamarajanagar district

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft Kiran crashed on the outskirts of Chamarajanagar town on June 1. However, the two pilots ejected safely before the crash.

The incident took place at Bhogapura, about 10 km from Chamarajanagar town. The pilots, who sustained injuries, were airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

3. Karnataka to hand over land to iPhone-maker Foxconn by July 1: M.B. Patil

Taiwan-based Foxconn is likely to start manufacturing iPhone units by April, 2024 at its proposed Devanahalli plant as the State government would be handing over the required land by July 1 this year, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil has said.

“Along with this, the Government would ensure 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities,” Mr. Patil said after meeting representatives of the company.

4. Pavitra Vastra project: Women weavers to protest in Shivamogga on June 2

Women weavers of the Charaka Women’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society of Bheemanakone in Sagar taluk have decided to stage a protest in Shivamogga on June 2, demanding an inquiry into the corruption in the Department of Handloom and Textiles in the implementation of the Pavitra Vastra project.

Noted theatre personality Prasanna, founder of the society, said the State Government had assured funds for the project. However, the government’s share of ₹93 lakhs had been withheld by the officers concerned.