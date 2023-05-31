May 31, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

1. NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency sleuths simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada in connection with ongoing investigation into terror funding. The properties allegedly belong to activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to sources, the search was carried out in Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady. Among the places searched included few houses, shops and a hospital. The search started around 4.30 a.m.

2. The Hindu Impact | KSOU revises exam timetable for first year B.Ed. students

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has postponed the exams for first-year B.Ed students, following a demand from students. As per the revised timetable, the exams will begin on July 6.

Earlier, the university had scheduled exams for first-year B.Ed. students to start on June 2. However, many students, a majority of whom are teachers in government schools, expressed their inability to appear for the exams as the new academic year had just begun and it would be difficult for them to get leave. The Hindu had carried a report on the students’ difficulties.

3. Sagar students stage protest demanding buses to college

Students of Government First Grade College in Sagar staged a protest on May 31 morning, complaining about the poor transport facilities due to which they fail to reach the college on time, and are not allowed to enter the campus.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna visited the college and assured the students that he would instruct KSRTC officials to ensure they got buses during the morning hours.

The problem of poor transport, however, is not limited to college students alone. Everyday high school students from remote villages of Shivamogga walk around 6-12 km to attend school. With Madhu Bangarappa, who hails from the district, becoming the Education Minister, the students hope the government will take note of the transport issue.

4. Lokayukta catches high school principal taking bribe from student’s mother in Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials caught V. Narayana, principal of Basaveshwara boys high school in Bengaluru, while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 from the mother of a student.

The accused withheld the result of a class 9 student and later allegedly demanded a bribe from the mother to issue a transfer certificate and promote him to SSLC. Unable to pay the bribe, the parent filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.

