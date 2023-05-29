May 29, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. Karnataka portfolios: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru Development

Two days after the Cabinet expansion exercise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 29 allocated portfolios to all ministers and kept for himself important portfolios of Finance, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, IT/BT, Infrastructure Development and Information.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been assigned major portfolios of Major and Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, including BBMP, and other civic agencies in the Bengaluru City. Both portfolios will get a huge amount of allocation in the State budget.

All senior Ministers have been allotted major portfolios which involve implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by the government.

2. Deputy CM gets down to work, visits BBMP office to review project works

Soon after assuming charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar met top officials of the BBMP to discuss bringing about changes in the functioning of the civic body. He ordered them to immediately speed up work related to monsoon preparedness.

Demanding accountability from the BBMP, he ordered them to submit photo and video records, along with details of expenses, for all work that has been taken up under various projects, constituency-wise, over the last three years.

3. Alliance in the air: Y.S. Sharmila meets D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Amid talks of a possible alliance of her party with the Congress in Telangana, YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila met with Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on May 29.

The YSRTP president had on May 17, reacting to rumours of the alliance for the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections said, “We are open for talks with anybody as we do not want KCR (Telangana Chief Minster) to return to power in the State.”

4. Water leak in Whitefield Kadugodi metro terminal station after rain

Rainfall for around 20 minutes on May 28 evening exposed chinks in the Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro terminal station as water seeped in through the roof and stagnated on the platform.

Whitefield Rising shared videos on Twitter of passengers walking on the concourse and staircase of the metro station. The 13-km metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on March 25.

5. ‘Make free bus travel for women effective and inclusive’: Greenpeace India to Siddaramaiah

In an open letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Greenpeace India has recommended making the Uchita Prayana Scheme (free public transport for women) more effective, efficient and inclusive.

Its recommendations include making free buses for women more accessible, safe and effective; increasing the number of BMTC buses to 14,000; and establishing 11 bus lanes in Bengaluru. Greenpeace unfurled a 20-foot LED banner in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on May 28, which read ‘Bus for women, Bus for all’.