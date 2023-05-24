May 24, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. CLP meeting sets target of winning 20 seats in Lok Sabha 2024 polls

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning, set a target of winning at least 20 parliamentary seats in Karnataka in the 2024 general elections. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar added that the other challenge before the legislators was to also ensure a majority of seats in BBMP polls.

Following the meeting, the CM and Deputy CM are expected to leave for New Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion, even as the two leaders are not seeing eye-to-eye on many choices. Against the sanctioned strength of 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

2. U.T. Khader unanimously elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Former Minister and five-time MLA U.T. Khader was unanimously elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 24. Mr Khader is the 23 rd Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The 54-year-old is the second-youngest Speaker of the Assembly after K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who was elected to the post at the age of 43 in 1994 when H.D. Deve Gowda was the Chief Minister. Mr. Khader is the first Muslim to serve as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

3. ‘All of you must see the movie’: Ayurveda college in Ilkal compels students to watch ‘The Kerala Story’

Sri Vijay Mahantesh Ayurvedic College in Bagalkot’s Ilkal has issued a circular compelling its students to watch the controversial Hindi film, The Kerala Story. College principal Keshav Das asked all students of BAMS and PG Ayurvedic medicine courses to watch the movie’s free screening on May 24, giving them half the day off. Maintaining that it was not mandatory, Mr. Das said the movie was being shown as it carried a great message for society.

The three-day free screenings have been organised by Veeranna Charantimath, former MLA and BJP leader in Bagalkot. Meanwhile Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Congress MLA from Hungund constituency where Ilkal is situated, said he had no idea about the circular.

4. WATCH | Four youths booked for performing car stunts on National Highway 66

Udupi’s Kaup police have booked four persons for performing stunts on four-wheelers between Moodabettu and Moolur on National Highway 66.

On May 23 evening, a caller informed Police Sub Inspector (Law and Order) B. Suma about a viral video on social media showing reckless driving by four cars between Moodabettu and Moolur on NH 66. Based on her complaint, the Kaup police booked the drivers of the vehicles for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 336 of IPC.