May 23, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. 16 new Karnataka MLAs skip oath-taking at Legislative Assembly

Swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected legislators continued on day two of the first legislature session of the Congress government in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. A total of 208 MLAs took oath on May 22 and May 23.

However, 16 MLAs did not turn up at Vidhana Soudha for the swearing-in. Pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande appealed to the members to come to his chamber to take oath by the end of the day, failing which, he said, they would not be allowed to participate in the election to the post of Speaker, scheduled on May 24.

2. U.T. Khader is Congress choice for Assembly Speaker

MLA from Mangalore constituency U.T. Khader is all set become the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Mr. Khader filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post on May 22.

The ruling party’s nominee is, generally, unanimously elected as the Speaker. If elected, Mr. Khader will be the first Muslim leader to serve in the post of Speaker of the Assembly in Karnataka.

3. M.B. Patil claim on Siddaramaiah’s full-term triggers tension among Congress leaders

A few days after the oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka, differences seem to be cropping up between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, following Minister M.B. Patil’s claim that Mr. Siddaramaiah will be at the helm for the entire five-year term of the government.

However, Randeep Surjewala has reportedly told Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar to direct their loyalists to refrain from making statements in public on chief ministership and power-sharing pact.

4. Siddaramaiah’s decision to stop BJP govt’s projects irks contractors

Already beleaguered contractors — whose 40% allegations played a role in the defeat of the BJP — are now angered with the decision of Siddaramaiah to stop release of funds for all ongoing works and to hold any new projects sanctioned by the previous government which are yet to commence. The government has also halted payments of pending bills towards completed works. The contractors have termed the decision unfair and said this will push them to further debt.

The works sanctioned by the erstwhile BJP dispensation will now be in a limbo, including the Sankey Tank flyover project that faced stiff opposition from the residents. The move is being interpreted as a measure to save resources for implementing the Congress’ five poll guarantees.

5. India’s first subscription-based business aviation start-up launches operations

Bengaluru-based IndiaJets, the country’s first subscription-based business aviation start-up, launched its operations with the IndiaJets Aircraft Membership programme.

According to the company, the model mimics timeshare in the sky, and is tailormade for business owners and senior management professionals who can enjoy the benefits of a private aircraft without having to own one or incur the burden of managing air worthiness, crew, and maintenance.