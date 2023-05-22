ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

May 22, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by  Nalme Nachiyar.

Nalme Nachiyar _11713

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar meets former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka ahead of the Assembly session, in Bengaluru on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. CM, Deputy CM, newly-elected MLAs take oath in first session of 16th Legislative Assembly

A three-day Karnataka legislature session began today to swear-in all the newly-elected legislators. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers and former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai were among the prominent newly-elected MLAs to take oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 22.

Earlier in the day, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to R.V. Deshpande as pro-tem speaker of the House at Raj Bhavan. In the House of 224, 135 are from Congress, 66 from BJP and 19 from JD(S). With only nine ministers sworn in, lobbying continues for the remaining berths out of a total of 34.

The first session of the 16 th Legislative Assembly saw close to 100 MLAs taking oath.

2. Religion, ritual and ideology mark Day 1 of Karnataka legislature session

Gods and local deities, saints, gurus and voters found a mention at the swearing-in ceremony of the MLAs-elect to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Though a majority of the MLAs took oath in the name of God and the Constitution of India, a few of them invoked local deities such as Anjanadri, Chamundeshwari, religious gurus like Gangadhar Ajja, and even 12 th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP took the oath in the name of Hindutva and Gomata, while Basavaraju V Shivaganga of the Congress took oath in the name of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Congress workers, along with a priest, were seen performing “purification” rituals with cow urine in front of Vidhana Soudha. They said the pooja was to remove the ‘40% sarkara’ tag attached to Karnataka and to symbolically wash away the “corrupt BJP government”.

3. Bengaluru rains | Man drowns after slipping into storm water drain

Fire personnel carry out rescue operations after six people were stuck in a submerged car at the flooded K.R. Circle underpass following heavy rains in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Pre-monsoon showers have wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, yet again exposing the city’s crumbling infrastructure. A day after the tragic death of 23-year-old Bhanurekha in a submerged car in K.R. Circle underpass following torrential rains, 31-year-old Lokesh drowned in an overflowing storm water drain in K.P. Agarahara on May 22.

The deaths, the flooded roads and underpasses, traffic that comes to a standstill and the many instances of tree fall, all reflect Bengaluru’s poor monsoon-preparedness. This is especially concerning as the BBMP has only been busy with electioneering over the last two months. 

4. Alok Mohan takes charge as Karnataka’s new top cop

IPS officer Alok Mohan took charge as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) of Karnataka at the Police Headquarters on Nrupatunga road in Bengaluru.

The new government relieved outgoing DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who has been newly appointed Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US