1. Confusion over reservation hurt BJP’s prospects in ST-reserved constituencies

Despite the BJP’s outreach to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Karnataka through an increase in reservation quota from 3% to 7%, which the party claimed was historic, the saffron party has drawn a blank in the 15 constituencies reserved for scheduled tribes (STs). Confusion over reservation and inclusion of Talwar and Parwar communities in the ST list is being seen as among the reasons for the defeat.

2. Congress got Prashant Kishore protege to set narrative in Karnataka from war room in Bengaluru

The campaign of the Congress for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections was run from the party’s war room, set up in Bengaluru by KPCC vice-president Sooraj Hegde and KPCC general secretary Mehroz Khan. The war room was chaired by Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka.

Members of the war room helped candidates in filing nominations, organising the required documentation, addressing nomination issues and also helping them to be fully compliant with EC requirements, including tutoring them on what kind of speeches should be avoided.

3. Puttur banner case: Atrocity victim claims Arun Kumar Puthila saved him from custodial death

Avinash, the suspect in the banner case of Puttur who was beaten up by the police, has said that he might have been a victim of custodial death had Arun Kumar Puthila, the independent candidate who won the election in Puttur, not got him released from police custody on the night of May 15.

4. Forest officials capture ‘Old Makna’ in Sakaleshpur

The Forest Department officials succeeded in capturing ‘Old Makna’, a tuskless male elephant, which had been causing trouble in parts of Sakaleshpur, on May 19.

With the help of a group of tamed elephants, the officials caught the animal, nicknamed ‘Old Makna’, in a coffee estate near Bage in Sakaleshpur taluk. Earlier, the animal was radio-collared and released in a distant forest area. However, it had returned to Sakaleshpur and continued to cause trouble.