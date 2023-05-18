HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

May 18, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge projects a ‘winning team’ with Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge projects a ‘winning team’ with Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Siddaramaiah named next Karnataka CM, D.K. Shivakumar to be his Deputy

Ending days of uncertainty and speculation, the Congress has declared Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka while D.K. Shivakumar has been named the only Deputy Chief Minister. The latter will continue as KPCC president until 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The CM, Deputy CM, and a group of Ministers will be sworn in on May 20.

A Congress Legislature Party meeting with all the newly elected MLAs has also been called today evening in Bengaluru. Addressing a press conference along with general secretary for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had resolved the deadlock for the CM race after consulting senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi.

Soon after the Congress announced its CM and Deputy CM candidates, both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar tweeted: “we are united to safeguard the interest of the people of Karnataka”.

2. Students in Bengaluru worried as Day 1 of KCET to clash with swearing-in ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Karnataka government is scheduled to be held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 12.30 pm on Saturday, May 20. The event coincides with Day 1 of the KCET-2023 exams. Many students and parents fear that traffic jams in the Central Business District (CBD) area of the city may hamper them from reaching the exam centres on time.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) are likely to issue traffic advisories and other guidelines by tonight to be followed by students on the exam day. A total of 2.6 lakh students will write the KCET exam at 592 centres in the State. The exams will be held on May 21 and May 22, in two sessions each day.

3. Two Puttur cops suspended for atrocity against suspects in banner case criticising BJP leaders

Dakshina Kannada SP Vikram Amate has suspended Sub-Inspector Srinath Reddy and constable Harshith of Puttur Rural Police Station in connection with the alleged atrocity against persons accused of displaying a banner demeaning Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda following BJP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

The cops had arrested nine persons under the Open Places Disfigurement Act between May 15 and May 16 in connection with the case. On May 17, pictures and videos of some of the accused persons with multiple injuries went viral on social media, prompting the SP to order a probe.

