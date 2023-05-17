May 17, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

1. Siddaramaiah emerges as high command’s choice for CM, Congress assures decision by May 18

As the meeting of the Congress’ central leadership to select the new Karnataka Chief Minister extends well into the third day with no conclusion in sight, speculations are rife that Siddaramaiah is leading the race to the post. Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that the Chief Minister’s name will be announced by Mallikarjun Kharge “maybe today or tomorrow after due deliberation”.

The Congress top brass are holding talks at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi has had back-to-back meetings with D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to work out an acceptable formula to both sides.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is said to be the high command’s choice as he has the support of majority MLAs. However, Mr. Shivakumar — seen as the leader who revived the Congress after defections and desertions — has dug his heels in.

2. Karnataka CM race: Fake circular keeps officers busy with arrangements for swearing-in ceremony

While Karnataka awaits confirmation of its next CM face, government and police officials began preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru based on a circular which said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would administer the oath of office to Mr. Siddaramaiah on May 18.

However, the arrangements — which were being carried out in full swing — were abruptly stopped by late afternoon after it came to light that the authorities had relied on a fake circular and that there had been no official communique from the Raj Bhavan.

3. Two BJP leaders, once close aides of Siddaramaiah, blame him for quitting Congress

The ongoing tussle between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the post of Chief Minister in Karnataka has crossed party lines. BJP leaders Dr. K. Sudhakar and S. T. Somashekhar, who were once considered close aides of Mr. Siddaramaiah, blamed the former Chief Minister for them quitting the Congress, which led to the collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government under H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In separate tweets, the leaders suggested that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s stand against the the Congress-JD(S) coalition government pushed them to quit the Congress.

4. Mangaluru police induct 4 Cobra motorcycles for better traffic management

The Mangaluru police have inducted four specialised motorcycles — Cobra — for effective enforcement of traffic rules, on May 16. Equipped with siren and public address system, they are expected to help traffic police personnel streamline traffic in case of a snarl.

Cobra personnel will rush to accident spots to help the victims as well as help provide green corridors for ambulances and VIP vehicles, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said.