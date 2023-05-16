May 16, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Karnataka government formation | D.K. Shivakumar lands in Delhi, to meet party high command

After initial reluctance, KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar left for Delhi this morning to hold discussions with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders on the issue of chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka. The other contender and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, is already in Delhi.

Congress is yet to select its chief minister in Karnataka with both leaders demanding the top post. Before leaving Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar told mediapersons that he was going alone as requested by the high command, in an apparent jibe at Mr. Siddaramaiah who is in the national capital with his loyalists from among MLAs-elect.

2. Demand for ministerial berths increases, fresh faces expected in top posts

With winds of change blowing in the power corridors of Karnataka, the State is expected to see a flush of new faces occupying many top posts. All eyes are on the next Bengaluru police commissioner with DG&IGP Praveen Sood set to become the CBI director.

Meanwhile, various communities continue to put forward their demand for ministerial berths in the Karnataka Cabinet. In the latest instance, leaders of Panchamasali Lingayat community in Dharwad have urged the Congress high command to make Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni the Deputy CM. Mr. Kulkarni, an accused in a murder case, had used augmented reality (AR) technology as part of his election campaign, after he was barred by the courts from entering his district.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Shivamogga Rangayana director Sandesh Javali resigns

Sandesh Javali has resigned as director of Rangayana in Shivamogga. Appointed director of the theatre repertory in 2019, he took charge on January 3, 2020. The news of his resignation comes just a day after Rangayana Mysuru director Addanda Cariappa resigned owning moral responsibility in the wake of the defeat of the BJP, which had appointed him.

4. Appointment letters distributed to Mysuru youth at Rozgar Mela

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje handed over appointment letters to youth, who have been placed in various Central Government departments, under the Rozgar Mela initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16.

The Mela is being held in 45 locations across the country, including Mysuru. Ms. Karandlaje said meritorious youth are being appointed, and 71,000 youth have been recruited with each one getting appointment letters in the drive.

5. Shivamogga police trace girl who concocted kidnap story in bid to become a nun

Shivamogga police traced a 20-year-old girl, who left the city allegedly after concocting a story of being kidnapped for ransom, to a private bus stand in Hubballi on May 16. In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she had been attracted to the service rendered by nuns since her high school days at a Christian institute in Channagiri taluk in Davangere, her native town.