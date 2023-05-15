May 15, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

1. As race for Karnataka CM post intensifies, Siddaramaiah, DKS leave for Delhi

After the 135-seat landslide victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, choosing the chief ministerial candidate is the next acid test for the Congress. The party high command has reportedly summoned Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar — both prime contenders for the post — to New Delhi to decide on the party’s choice.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah left for the national capital by a special flight on Monday morning, Mr. Shivakumar, who is celebrating his 62 nd birthday, is expected to reach Delhi by evening. On Sunday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose leader of the CLP.

2. Coach of Chennai-Bengaluru double decker express train derails

A coach of Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express (train number 22625), heading to Bengaluru from Chennai, derailed soon after leaving Bisanattam station (located 20 km from Bangarpet) around 11.30 a.m. on May 15. No injury or casualty was reported, according to South Western Railway (SWR) officials.

Around 130 passengers who were travelling in the derailed coach were accommodated in other coaches. After detaching the affected coach, the train left for Bengaluru.

3. BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa gets missed call, suspects a threat call

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa claimed to have received a missed call on WhatsApp around 12.30 a.m. on May 15, believed to be from Kazakhstan, and has suspected it to be a threat call.

Submitting a complaint to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police seeking a probe into the call, he said “During the investigation into the threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier, a dairy was recovered from an accused. My name was mentioned in the book. Hence, I suspect that the missed call was an attempt to threaten me.”

4. Addanda Cariappa resigns as Director of Rangayana in Mysuru

Addanda Cariappa — infamous for writing and directing the controversial play Tipu Nija Kanasugalu (The Real Dreams of Tipu) — has resigned as Director of Rangayana, the theatre institution in Mysuru. He submitted his resignation letter addressed to Secretary, Department of Kannada and Culture on May 14.

In the wake of the electoral defeat of the BJP, which had appointed him, Mr. Cariappa said he accepted the people’s mandate and was resigning owning moral responsibility.

Recently, on May 4, Mr. Cariappa was booked for allegedly making false statements and provoking religious hatred during an election campaign speech in T. Shettigeri village of Kodagu district.