May 12, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

1. Karnataka Assembly polls results: Close contest anticipated as fight turns triangular in many seats

With many constituencies seeing a three-cornered fight, and the rebel factor looming large, the number of closely contested assembly seats are likely to see a rise this Karnataka elections. Political parties are considering this election to be a tight fight between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and the JD(S).

Many constituencies could end up with low-margin victories. In almost 100 constituencies, parties are unable to predict victories. In 2018, over 30 constituencies had a victory marginal less than 5,000 while 77 constituencies saw victory marginal less than 10,000. Of the latter, as many as 31 seats reported a victory margin of less than 2,000 votes.

Curiosity is palpable in seats like Hubballi Dharwad Central, which drew the attention of the nation after former Chief Minister and BJP loyalist Jagadish Shettar switched camps to the Congress. Similar interest is being noticed in Kanakapura, the fortress of KPCC president and Vokkaliga strongman, D.K. Shivakumar, as well as Kolar, where a triangular fight has emerged between the three parties after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not enter the election fray.

2. CBSE results: Bengaluru region records second highest pass percentage in Class X and Class XII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class X and Class XII were announced on May 12 and the Bengaluru region has secured second place with a region-wise pass percentage of 98.64 in Class XII and 99.18 in Class X.

This year also, Trivandrum region stood first in the list with a pass percentage of 99.91 in Class X and Class XII result. Bengaluru region was followed by Chennai region in the third place with 99.14% of result in Class X and 97.40% in Class XII.

Compared to the previous year, Class XII results have increased by 0.48% in Bengaluru this year. However, Class X results hve decreased by 0.04%.

3. Election hangover puts agriculture in the back seat in Mysuru region

With polling done, it is business as usual in urban areas. However, the hangover of the prolonged campaigning and election exercise continues to impact farmers from rural regions.

Moderate to heavy rains that lashed parts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts in the last few days, creating an ideal situation for tilling, should have triggered activity in the region. But with the suspense over results keeping them on tenterhooks, farmers have stayed away from the fields, considerably affecting agricultural work in the region.

4. Use of vehicle in Mangaluru temple premises, three arrested

The Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons Hasan Shaheen, Umar Farooq and Mohammed Zaffaror for allegedly moving their two-wheeler into the premises of the Kadri Manjunatha temple on the night of May 12.

The accused reportedly told police they were wrongly directed to the temple premises by Google Maps, which they were using.