May 11, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

1. At 73.19%, Karnataka scripts new record for voter turnout in Assembly elections

Karnataka has created a new record for itself. After reconciliation of figures, the Election Commission of India has announced that the final voter turnout stands at 73.19% in the Karnataka assembly polls held on May 10. With over three lakh postal and vote-from-home ballots yet to be counted, the figure is likely to reach 74%, election officials say. This is said to be the highest turnout ever in the electoral history of the State.

While districts such as Chikkamagaluru and Dakshin Kannada witnessed a big drop in poll percentage, Raichur reported a nearly 3% increase in voter turnout. With over 90% voter turnout, the Melukote seat is among the assembly constituencies which registered higher turnout.

2. ‘1,000 crore released to contractors but details hid from citizens’: Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra

Bengaluru-based Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra (MHAK) has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government about the closure of Integrated Finance Management Services (IFMS) portal to citizens.

The portal was launched by the BBMP for uploading all documents related to works executed by the civic body before making payments. However, citizens’ access to the portal has been barred for the last one month, which the MHAK has termed ‘a complete violation of transparency policy by the BBMP.’

The organisation has sought an enquiry in public interest into alleged release and misappropriation of more than ₹1,000 crore, paid through bogus bills without uploading any information on the IFMS portal.

3. Never spoke of 150 seats, said BJP will get majority: Bommai

Clarifying that he never said the BJP would get 150 seats, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added that he expects the party to get a clear majority.

While avoiding questions on the possibility of a hung Assembly, the CM termed the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a plus point for the BJP. Mr. Bommai, a Sadu (Sadar) Lingayat, is seeking a fourth consecutive term as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon constituency, dominated by Panchamasali Lingayat and Muslim voters.

4. ISRO successfully tests semicryogenic engine at new facility in Mahendragiri

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of its 2000 kN semicryogenic engine at the newly commissioned Semicryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri. The test was carried out on May 10.

The test on May 10 was a major milestone before integrating the complete engine, and its qualification.