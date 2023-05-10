May 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

1. Karnataka goes to polls, records 65.59% voter turnout by 5 p.m.

Karnataka turned into a poll battleground on May 10 as voting got underway for elections to 224 constituencies of the State Legislative Assembly. Voting began at 7 a.m. for the keenly-fought elections after a fortnight of high-decibel campaign blitzkrieg. Tentative voter turnout figures of 65.69% were recorded till 5 p.m. The results will be announced on May 13.

The voter turnout was 8.26% at 9 a.m. It progressed through the day and breached the 50% mark by 3 p.m. The Election Commission is hoping to surpass the 2018 polling percentage of 72%.

2. Prominent leaders, actors and sportspersons turn up to vote

Prominent leaders from across political parties were seen casting their ballots with their families. In keeping with the tradition of seeking divine blessings, Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Shiggaon, Basavaraj Bommai visited the Hanuman temple at Hubballi before proceeding to the polling booth. Meanwhile, KPCC chief and Congress candidate from Kanakapura D.K. Shivakumar offered prayers at the Goddess Kabalamma temple with his wife Usha before casting their vote.

This is a crucial election for all three key parties. The BJP is fighting to retain power beating anti-incumbency and a history of no ruling party getting re-elected for nearly four decades, while a resurgent Congress has mounted a challenge. Janata Dal (Secular) is fighting to retain its identity in State politics.

Many celebrities, including film stars and sportspersons, were seen turning up to vote and giving a message to people to exercise their franchise.

3. Incidents of malpractice, violence reported across State

Notwithstanding tight security arrangements by the Election Commission of India, sporadic incidents of violence and malpractice were reported from across Karnataka on May 10.

At Chamanur village in Chittapur of Kalaburagi district, a polling officer was replaced for misdirecting a woman who sought help for casting her vote. In Masabinal village in Vijayapura district, a mob toppled a car and smashed EVM machines, wrongly believing that officers were taking away ballot units. The two EVMs were spare machines kept for emergencies

Upon complaints from Congress, a flying squad raided a data call centre operating for BJP in Kalaburagi, while a joint raid by Income Tax, Excise, election and police officials, led to seizure of ₹58 lakh in cash from the residence of JD(S) candidate Raghu Achar in Chitradurga. In Gangavati of Koppal district, supporters of the BJP got into an argument with supporters of mining baron Janardhan Reddy’s Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP)

4. Senior citizens, persons with disabilities turn up to vote

Despite the vote-from-home facility, a number of senior citizens and people with disabilities turned up at polling booths. Many said they were not aware of the provision to vote from home as they were not given any information about it. Some said they were not contacted by elections officials while others said they feared manipulation of their votes. Though the ECI had announced welfare measures, a few specially-abled people also complained of unavailablity of wheelchair at polling stations.

The postal ballot facility from home was introduced for the first time this elections by the Election Commission of India.

5. New beginnings, unexpected endings mark polling day

Both life and death made their presence felt in this “celebration of democracy”. In Korlagundi village in Ballari, a woman gave birth at the polling station. Meanwhile, two deaths were reported, too. Paravva Singale, 70, collapsed due to low blood pressure and died while walking to the polling booth in Yarazaravi near Saundatti in Belagavi district. Another voter, 49-year-old Jayanna, died minutes after casting his vote at Chikkole in Belur taluk.

Another unique feature was several young brides and grooms turning up in their wedding finery to vote. There were quite a few enthusiastic first-time voters too.