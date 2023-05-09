May 09, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

1. A day of calm before Karnataka goes to polls in a high-stakes battle on May 10

After weeks of frenzied, high-decibel campaigning which saw much mud-slinging and rhetoric from all sides, it is a day of relative calm today before the State goes to polls on May 10. A total of 5.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 58,545 polling stations across the State between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There are 2,615 candidates in the fray this 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

There is also a strict vigil ahead of polls, since the last two days are notorious for inducements by political parties and candidates. The Election Commission of India has said that pre-poll seizures of ₹375.61 crore have been made during enforcement of Model Code of Conduct period in Karnataka. This is 4.5 times the seizures made during 2018 Assembly elections in the State.

2. WATCH | In a cinema-style midnight operation, officials catch BJP activists distributing money among voters in Kalaburagi

In a cinematic, midnight operation, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeswant Gurukar pursued and caught BJP activists who were distributing money among voters in Gulbarga South constituency on May 8.

Upon being alerted about suspicious activity at Sangamesh Colony in the constituency, Mr. Gurukar, who is also the District Election Officer, rushed to the spot where he saw a few BJP activists distributing money in the dark. When he approached them, the men attempted to flee in their cars. While Mr. Gurukar caught up with two of them, the main culprit managed to escape with a bag.

3. WATCH | BBMP sets up 264 theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru to attract voters

Bengaluru, known for urban voter apathy, has been recording poor voter turnout in consecutive elections. In 2018, the State recorded 72.44% voter turnout, while Bengaluru saw only 55% turnout.

To combat this and boost voter turnout, the BBMP has set up 264 theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru. The themes include health, youth, culture, women, transgender, millet, persons with disabilities, environment, science and technology, ex-servicemen and sports.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is gearing up for the mammoth poll process. Polling booths across the State witnessed mustering process amid heavy security on May 9.

4. Temple run: Anxious candidates and party leaders seek last-minute divine intervention

Amid a raging controversy over the Congress’ poll promise to “ban Bajrang Dal”, top leaders of the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition Congress sought to invoke the blessings of Lord Anjaneya on the eve of the polling day.

While KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar went to Anjaneya temple at K.R. Market, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje was seen at Prasannanjaneya temple at Mahalakshmi Layout with party candidate Gopalaiah and others.

Beyond invoking divine blessings, both parties used the occasion to settle political scores.