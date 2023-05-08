May 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Karnataka Class 10 results: Four students get perfect score, overall pass percentage 83.89

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Class 10 results on May 8. At 83.89%, the pass percentage this year has come down by 1.24% from 85.13% in 2022.

Among 8,35,102 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 7,00,619 students passed. Chitradurga topped in the district-wise results, with a pass percentage of 96.80%. This year, too, girls outshone boys.

2. Aboard a BMTC bus in Benguluru, Rahul Gandhi tells women commuters about Congress promises

In a final push to woo voters before the public campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections ends at 6 p.m. on May 8, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a Cafe Coffee Day on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. Later, he travelled in a BMTC bus and spoke to women commuters about the party’s promises in its manifesto.

Interacting with college-going students as well as working women, Mr. Gandhi told them about Congress’ guarantee of free travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses. He also spoke about the Gruhalakshmi Yojane, which guarantees a sum of ₹2000 to women head of the household. The women, in turn, also informed him about issues of transportation and price rise.

3. Faction within Congress will defeat Siddaramaiah in Varuna: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Expressing confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that a faction within the Congress has conspired to defeat former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna Assembly constituency.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on May 8, Mr. Kateel also said that the old Mysuru region, which was the citadel of the JD(S), had received good support in this region during the election campaign, especially after the tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Mr. Modi’s campaign has made a big impact, and the BJP tally will go up by 15-20 seats,” he claimed.

4. BJP moves EC, seeks derecognition of Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

The BJP on May 8 moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty” for Karnataka during the State poll campaign.

A BJP delegation headed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.

The BJP also submitted a copy of the Congress tweet with Ms. Gandhi quote: “CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: ‘The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity’”.