May 05, 2023

1. PM’s Bengaluru road show modified again, this time in view of NEET exams on May 7

The ruling BJP has once again modified its Bengaluru road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time to prevent any inconvenience to students appearing for NEET that is scheduled on May 7. The roadshow has been cut short to 8 km and it will now be held from 10 a.m. to 11 or 11.30 a.m. The earlier proposal to hold the show till 1:30 p.m. had left students worried as their exam is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on May 6 alone, was split into two parts— on May 6 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka has taken up for urgent hearing a PIL petition seeking directions to not allow road shows by any political parties, including the proposed road show by Mr. Modi in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7, that would result in traffic jams and cause hardship to citizens.

2. EC releases Chunavana app to motivate citizens to vote on May 10

The Election Commission has released the Chunavana mobile application to motivate voters to exercise their franchise for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

The app will provide all information related to the Karnataka Assembly elections, such as the user’s polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on a real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities for the convenience of voters.

3. Madhu Bangarappa defends Congress poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal, PFI

Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa has defended the party’s promise of banning organisationsincluding Bajrang Dal and PFI, that ‘violate the basic principles of Constitution.’

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on May 5, Mr. Bangarappa, who is contesting against his brother Kumara Bangarappa of the BJP, from the Soraba constituency, said he would stand by every word of the manifesto. Mr. Bangarappa who is also the vice president of the manifesto committee maintained that the committee deliberately mentioned the names of organisations to make the party’s intention clear.

4. Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Shopkeepers affected say no hope of recovery from losses

One of the most important infrastructure projects in recent times, the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway continues to be in the news for a plethora of reasons.

After the opening of the expressway in a phased manner, the movement of vehicles on the old highway significantly dropped resulting in a loss of business to those running hotels, eateries, petrol bunks, garages and others. Shop owners lament that while hundreds of people have lost their jobs, no political party is interested in attending to their grievances.

With the Karnataka Assembly elections around the corner, it remains to be seen if the party that will come to power will do anything to alleviate the losses of these shopkeepers.

