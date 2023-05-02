May 02, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

1. Congress manifesto promises to repeal ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP

Releasing its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress has promised to repeal all “anti-people and unjust laws” enacted by the BJP government within one year of forming the government. Among other things, it also promises to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP), increase ceiling on reservation from 50% to 75% after tabling of the caste census, reverse textbook revisions and restore 4% reservation for Muslims under OBC quota which was removed by the saffron party.

The manifesto, called ‘ Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota‘ (peaceful garden of all communities), reiterates the five guarantees of the party: Gruha Jyothi (electricity), Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 every month to women heads of families), Anna Bhagya (food grains to BPL families), Yuvanidhi (unemployment support) and Shakti (free travel for women under State buses).

2. Amit Shah in Varuna, PM Modi in Hosapete fire counter-offensives at Congress

The BJP election bandwagon rolled into Varuna on May 2 as part of the campaign for State elections, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioned the crowd against electing the Congress which, he said, had converted Karnataka into an ATM for the party.

He also took a swipe at the guarantee cards of the Congress saying “they were guaranteed to increase corruption, dynasty politics, appeasement politics, and to stoke riots.”

Similarly, at an election rally in Hosapete, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued this frontal assault on the Congress’ promises calling them a design to grab 85% commission. He said the Congress’ track record was not fulfilling the [assured] guarantees but looting the poor.

3. BBMP monitoring UPI digital bribes to voters: Tushar Giri Nath

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, has said there have been no cases of alleged digital bribes found in Bengaluru so far, even as the Election Commission is monitoring the distribution of money through wallets and online payment platforms.

He has also clarified that Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, which was involved in an alleged voter data theft case in the city, has not qualified in any BBMP tender.

4. Gandhi Bazaar bandh: Citizens protest against unscientific development

Traders and businesses pulled their shutters down on May 2 as a sign of protest against the alleged unscientific and unplanned development projects in Gandhi Bazaar. The ongoing Smart City and white topping work taken up by the BBMP as well as the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT)’s proposal to make Gandhi Bazaar a vehicle-free, pedestrian zone has disrupted daily life in the area.

Expressing concern about the destruction of around 84 trees to aid white topping, the associations of traders and residents have also suggested a slew of measures which would help preserve the heritage of the area.