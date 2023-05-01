May 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

1. BJP releases poll manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) figure prominently among the poll promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls, released by BJP national president J.P. Nadda on May 1.

The ruling party has promised to create a special wing in the State called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT). On the lines of the Congress’ Indira Canteen, the manifesto also proposes the setting up of ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State.

According to Mr. Nadda, the BJP manifesto is centred around six ‘A’s: Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social security) and Abhivruddhi (development).

2. INTERVIEW | Why kingmaker? We want to emerge kings: H.D. Deve Gowda

The nonagenarian former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has fought several epic political battles over the course of his six-decade journey in electoral politics. Despite his age and health issues, he continues to be a part of the JD(S) campaign trail for the upcoming May 10 elections.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, the veteran leader weighs in on the chances of the JD(S) emerging as a kingmaker, restoration of OBC quota for Muslims and the Lingayat issue, as well as the possibility of an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

3. Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on corruption in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Arasikere in Hassan district, Mr. Gandhi challenged the PM to talk about Karnataka in his speeches “What has he done for Karnataka? Did he respond when the state was affected by the floods? Did he intervene when there was violence in the Karnataka-Maharasthra border areas? He should answer these questions...” he said.