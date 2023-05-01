HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar

May 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National President J P Nadda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other senior party leaders release the BJP manifesto ahead of Karnataka elections 2023, in Bengaluru on May 01, 2023.

BJP National President J P Nadda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other senior party leaders release the BJP manifesto ahead of Karnataka elections 2023, in Bengaluru on May 01, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. BJP releases poll manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) figure prominently among the poll promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls, released by BJP national president J.P. Nadda on May 1.

The ruling party has promised to create a special wing in the State called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT). On the lines of the Congress’ Indira Canteen, the manifesto also proposes the setting up of ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State.

According to Mr. Nadda, the BJP manifesto is centred around six ‘A’s: Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social security) and Abhivruddhi (development).

2. INTERVIEW | Why kingmaker? We want to emerge kings: H.D. Deve Gowda

The nonagenarian former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has fought several epic political battles over the course of his six-decade journey in electoral politics. Despite his age and health issues, he continues to be a part of the JD(S) campaign trail for the upcoming May 10 elections. 

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, the veteran leader weighs in on the chances of the JD(S) emerging as a kingmaker, restoration of OBC quota for Muslims and the Lingayat issue, as well as the possibility of an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

3. Rahul Gandhi questions Modi’s silence on corruption in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Arasikere in Hassan district, Mr. Gandhi challenged the PM to talk about Karnataka in his speeches “What has he done for Karnataka? Did he respond when the state was affected by the floods? Did he intervene when there was violence in the Karnataka-Maharasthra border areas? He should answer these questions...” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Bangalore / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.