1. PM Modi dubs guarantees by Congress as ‘revdi culture’, bats for double engine govt

Calling the guarantees by the Congress in Karnataka as “revdi culture”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such short cuts would submerge the State in debt and eat away the resources of future generations. He argued that a “double engine sarkar” of the BJP at both the State and Centre was crucial to boost the “speed and scale” of development in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister was addressing party workers in the State via video conference.

In the run-up to the Karnataka polls, the Opposition Congress had promised 200 units of free electricity to every household, 10 kilos of free rice, monthly direct cash transfers of ₹2,000 to women heading households and ₹3,000 to unemployed youth, if it comes to power.

2. Congress seeks FIRs against BJP leaders Amit Shah, V. Somanna

In a complaint to the High Ground police in Bengaluru on April 27, Congress leaders have petitioned against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on riots in Terdal of Bagalkot on April 25. The development comes just a day after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had threatened to complain to the ECI against Mr. Shah’s statement.

The party accused BJP leaders of raising several deliberately false allegations against the Congress, making provocative statements, and promoting hatred between different groups with the clear intent of disrupting communal harmony in Karnataka.

The other complaint is against Housing Minister V. Somanna, the BJP candidate in Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies, who has been accused of offering bribes to Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Aluru Mallu, a JD(S) candidate from Chamarajanagar.

3. WATCH | Deep dive into voter awareness at Netrani in Uttara Kannada

A unique campaign that brings together adventure and awareness is underway at Netrani island in Uttara Kannada district. Netrani Adventures, a scuba diving company at Murudeshwar, and the SVEEP committee of Uttara Kannada have launched an underwater awareness campaign on the need to vote.

Tourists are taken scuba diving and made to hold placards with various slogans, which is then shared on their social media, thus widening the reach of the campaign.

The company had carried out the campaign twice earlier: 2018 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The drive for Karnataka election 2023 was launched on April 24.

4. Big post awaits K.S. Eshwarappa at national level: K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai, co-in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, said that he believes former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who retired from electoral politics, would get a suitable position at the national level.

At a campaign meeting of Tamilians in Shivamogga on April 27, the chief of BJP unit in Tamil Nadu compared Mr. Eshwarappa to Bheeshmacharya, as he had become a role model for BJP workers across India after building the party for decades. Mr. Annamalai also lauded Mr. Eshwarappa’s good relationship with Tamil Nadu.

Moments earlier at the same event, a visibly disturbed Eshwarappa objected to the Tamil Nadu state song being played as an invocation. Requesting the organisers to stop the song, he insisted that the Karnataka state song be played instead.