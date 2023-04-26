April 26, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

1. National BJP leaders go on campaign blitzkrieg; UP CM Yogi Adityanath tries to woo voters in Mandya

A total of 98 BJP leaders from across India, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, are in poll-bound Karnataka today to participate in ‘Maha Prachar Abhiyan’, a mega two-day publicity drive.

Part of it is the road show and public rally in Mandya by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat h , marking his maiden appearance in Karnataka to campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Adityanath’s presence points to the concerted efforts by the BJP to make inroads into the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya, which is also a JD(S) bastion. The visit also has a religious connotation, which the BJP is trying to exploit: the UP CM as well as the Adichunchanagiri mutt, both bear allegiance to the Naath Sampradaya, or tradition.

2. Congress accuses BJP of betraying various communities in Karnataka on reservations

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar addressed mediapersons in Mysuru on April 26, attacking the BJP and the Basavaraj Bommai government for ‘unpardonable sins’ of hoodwinking people in the name of reservation to Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SCs/STs, OBCs and minorities.

The leaders claimed that the ‘40% commission government’ would be relegated to just 40 seats in the Assembly elections because of alleged ‘injustices’.

While raising the question why the 50% ceiling on reservation was not increased in Karnataka as in Tamil Nadu, D.K. Shivakumar assured “justice to all.”

3. Will complain to EC against Amit Shah for remark on riots: Mallikarjun Kharge

Taking offence at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that there would be riots in Karnataka if the Congress came to power, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has threatened to complain to Election Commission of India against Mr. Shah.

Calling the Union Minister’s statement in Terdal of Bagalkot on April 25 ‘an insult to the people of Karnataka’, he said “It means that the people of this State are quarrelsome, and are planning to fight and engage in riots. That is not acceptable.”

4. Karnataka campaign trail BTS: Lighters moments, unexpected bonhomie

With campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections picking up steam, political parties are bringing top leaders to woo voters.

On Day 2 of campaigning in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was spotted having breakfast at Mysuru’s iconic Mylari Hotel. She not only interacted with other patrons, but also tried her hand at making dosas before relishing one.

The charm offensive was not restricted to Ms. Vadra. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah ran into Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Belagavi airport where he greeted his BJP rival with a pat on the back. A visibly surprised Mr. Bommai then reciprocated the show of camaraderie.