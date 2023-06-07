June 07, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

1. Gruha Jyothi guidelines for new houses, new power connections to be issued in 2 days

The Congress government’s flagship electricity scheme – Gruha Jyothi – is expected to benefit 2.14 crore domestic consumers across Karnataka. Around ₹13,000 crore would be required by the government to fulfil the promise of 200 units of power for free.

Speaking to mediapersons, Energy Minister K. J. George said the guidelines for people who have either shifted houses or moved into a new house — who have not lived in the place for one year — would be announced in the next two days.

Late on Tuesday, the government also released guidelines for Gruha Lakshmi, which promises ₹2000 a month to women who are identified as heads of families in Antyodaya, BPL or APL cards. The rider, however, is that the woman or her husband should not be paying income tax or filing GST. Action will be taken against those furnishing wrong information, the GO warned.

2. Two inspectors suspended for implicating doctor in NDPS case

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has suspended two inspectors for implicating a doctor in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) case in 2022.

While one inspector filed an FIR against the doctor and was later transferred, the other officer, who replaced him, filed the chargesheet against the doctor.

3. Tigress at Mangaluru’s Pilikula Biological Park dies after fight with tiger

A 15-year-old tigress, named Netravathi, died at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru on June 7. Netravathi was injured in a fight after Reva, a six-year-old tiger, tried to mate with her on June 4.

While staff of the zoo managed to separate the two animals and were treating the tigress for her injuries, she collapsed and died around 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials suspect that the tigress might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

4. World Environment Day | Prison inmates in Bengaluru to make eco-friendly plates and cups

The Bengaluru Central prison now has a unit to manufacture eco-friendly plates and cups from arecanut leaves. The unit was launched by Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Prasanna B. Varale as part of World Environment Day celebrations at the prison.

The unit, which has three new machines for production of plates and cups, will be operated by the prisoners.