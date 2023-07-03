Bengaluru Theatre Ensemble bags prize at Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2023 

July 03, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 02, 2023 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The highly anticipated Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2023, a collaborative effort between Pravara Theatre and Ashvagosha Theatre Trust, was held on Sunday, July 2, at the K.H. Kalasoudha in Hanumanthanagara, Bengaluru.

Themed “Kannadavendare“, among the 20 teams that participated from Bengaluru and various districts like Madikeri, Udupi, and more, seven exceptional teams were chosen to showcase their talents in the festival’s grand finale.

These seven teams, comprised outstanding theatre practitioners, displayed their theatrical prowess and creativity on stage. The teams that participated in the festival were Malenadu Rangatanda, Bengaluru Theatre Ensemble, Kalakadamba Art Center, Prakasam, Karana Theatre, Utkarsh Abhinaya, and Kalavilasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the seven teams, the play Chennudi by the troupe Bengaluru Theatre Ensemble was recognized as this year’s best short play based on votes from the jury. On the other hand, the play Etta Mukha Madalayya Naa by the troupe Utkarsh Abhinaya was awarded the best play by the audience.

Additionally, the festival recognized and honoured the best female and male actors with awards. The best female actor award was presented to Rani P. Vishwanath, from the team Karana Theatre honouring Kannada theatre and cinema actor Umashree. The best male actor was presented to Rohith from the team Utkarsh Abhinaya, honouring late theatre and cinema actor Sanchari Vijay. The best child artist was presented to Punarvi R from the troupe Malenadu Rangatanda.

The eagerly anticipated festival not only provided an energetic stage to showcase of impactful short plays but also nurtured a profound sense of unity within the bustling theatre community of Bengaluru. After the resounding success of its debut edition in March 2021, the Bengaluru Short Play Festival made a triumphant comeback in 2022, attracting a remarkable gathering of talented theatre artists and enthusiastic audiences alike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.