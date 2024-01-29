January 29, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. Keragodu flag row | BJP leaders take out padayatra to Mandya

A day after a saffron-coloured flag flying atop a 108-feet-high flagpost at a government ground in Keragodu in Mandya district was replaced with the tricolour, BJP leaders led by C.T. Ravi and Preetham Gowda along with members of other pro-Hindutva outfits took out a padayatra from the village to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district.

JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy also extended his support to the agitation. Meanwhile, security remained tight in Keragodu village with deployment of 11 battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). Police erected a circle of barricades around the flagpost, while shops around the area remained closed on Monday morning.

As protests intensified, Minister Priyank Kharge accused the BJP of ‘starting its experiments of communal politics’ in Mandya like the way it did in the coastal region, to deliberately disrupt communal harmony. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed out that while the Congress government had no problems in hoisting of the Bhagwa flag per se, the BJP was stirring up unnecessary trouble ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

2. Bengaluru to host largest annual gathering of astronomers from India

Bengaluru will host the largest annual gathering of astronomers from the country during the 42nd meeting of the Astronomical Society of India in the State capital from January 31 to February 4.

According to the ASI, scientific discourses focusing on the Sun, planets, black holes and beyond will be held with about 750 astronomers in attendance. Read more, to know about the schedule of events and what you can look forward to at the ASI meeting.

3. National award-winning Kannada filmmaker Mansore booked for dowry harassment

Bengaluru police booked Kannada filmmaker Manjunath S., a.ka. Mansore, known for films like Nathicharami, Act 1978 and 19.20.21., for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, and torturing her physically and mentally demanding an SUV.

Based on a complaint by his wife Akhila C., Subramanyapura police registered a case on January 25 against the Nathicharami director, his mother and sister, charging them for dowry harassment and for criminal intimidation. Mansore has refuted the allegations, accusing the complainant of having a mental breakdown and displaying aggressive behaviour.

4. Tiger killed by a speeding vehicle near Mysuru airport

A one-and-a-half-year-old male tiger was killed when it was knocked down and run over by a car on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway close to the Mysuru airport late on January 28 night.

Dr. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) said the accident took place around 11 p.m. on January 28. The tiger belonged to a litter of four cubs that used to be sighted with their mother near Nanjangud a few months ago.

5. Six-year-old girl dies during visit to Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga

A six-year-old girl died reportedly after a cement sculpture, resembling a deer, fell on her at the Muddinakoppa Tree Park near Shivamogga on January 28.

The sculpture is said to have fallen as the girl, Sameeksha, was sitting on it. She suffered a head injury, and was rushed to the McGann hospital in Shivamogga by her mother. But the child breathed her last by the time they could reached the hospital.

