Seeking a “neutral, objective and non-partisan” investigation into the alleged corruption by Karnataka Chief Minster Siddaramaiah in the allotment of land to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday sanctioned the investigation and persecution of the Chief Minister. The allotment in question was done in 2021 when the BJP was in power in the southern India state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sanctions were based on petitions submitted by two Bengaluru-based social activists Pradeep Kumar S.P. and T.J. Abraham, along with Mysuru-based Snehamayi Krishna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has denied any role in facilitating the allotment. The incumbent Chief Minister has been claiming that MUDA had legally allotted 14 alternative residential sites to his wife, for having “illegally” taken over her land without any acquisition process. Having noted the error, the MUDA committee allotted the alternative sites in 2021 – when the now-in-opposition BJP was administering the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessing the current chain of developments, State Ministers and other Congress leaders have accused the Governor of acting at the behest of the BJP leadership. It has further accused the main opposition party in the state of misusing Raj Bhavan to destabilise the government of the southern state. CM Siddaramaiah has also ruled out his resignation and said he would appeal the Governor’s sanction in court.

The Governor’s sanction paves the way for an investigation against the Chief Minister under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) Act, 1988, at present, and not for his prosecution under the Act. If any court has to take cognisance of the alleged offences, that is, if the investigation leads to a chargesheet being filed against the incumbent Chief Minister, then a separate sanction would be required under Section 19 of the PC Act.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Who was the first Indian to win an individual bronze post 1952?

Karnam Malleshwari

Rajyavardhan Rathor

Leander Paes

KD Jadhav

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.