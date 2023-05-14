May 14, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

In what appeared to be in consonance with Karnataka’s tendency to not re-elect incumbent governments, Congress won an unambiguous mandate – securing 135 seats in the 224-seat Vidha Soudha elections which concluded on Saturday. The national party increased its seats from 80 (back in 2018) to 135 whilst the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) fell to 66 from 104 (back in 2018). The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) which was mostly relying on a potential hung assembly to revive its fortunes managed to bag 19 seats against 37 in the previous state elections.

Reacting to the win, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the state closed down the ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (marketplace for hate) and opened ‘mohabat ki dukaanein’ (shops of love). A visibly emotional Karnataka State Congress President D.K. Shivkumar told presspersons that he had promised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, when they visited him in jail, that he would deliver in Karnataka.

The win was of particular importance to the national party which is dealing with scepticism about its political future. Thus, the victory sent out a powerful message that it is not a spent force and potentially putting former president Rahul Gandhi as a prominent character of opposition politics nationally.

Further, the victory also sets the momentum for the national party in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. It also marks a major setback for the BJP which lost its only South Indian state.

The primary challenges before the Congress now would be to provide stability in the state – which has seen three Chief Ministers in the past five years – and implementing its election manifesto of “five guarantees” catering to the welfare of lower income communities in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

