June 02, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that a judicial commission would be set up to conduct a probe into the violence in Manipur. The commission, headed by a retired High Court Chief Justice, would find the “causes” of violence and “fix responsibility”, he said.

On the fourth day of his trip to Manipur, the Home Minister termed the ongoing tension in the State as “ethnic violence” and said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would also conduct its own probe. Of all the cases registered so far, the CBI would select five and register a general case of conspiracy. More than 2,000 first information reports (FIR) have been registered since the violence broke out on May 3.

With many security agencies now at work in Manipur, an inter-agency unified command would be set up to bring them on a common ground, Mr. Shah said. It will be headed by retired Central Police Reserve Force Director Kuldiep Singh, who was appointed security adviser by the Manipur government soon after the violence began.

The Minister warned Kuki militant groups of stern action if the terms of agreement of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) were violated. The SoO was formalised in 2008 with two Kuki umbrella bodies — the United Peoples’ Front and the Kuki National Organisation — which represent 24 insurgent groups. They had 2,200 armed cadres whose weapons were to be surrendered at designated camps as per the pact.

However, it is being alleged that the Kuki groups used those weapons against the Meitei community when the clashes began. The Kuki groups, on their part, have accused Meitei radical groups such as the Aarambai Tenggol and the Meitei Leepun of looting arms from police armouries to attack tribal communities. As many as 1,420 weapons have been looted from police camps since May 3. The Home Minister called for all of them to be surrendered to the police.

With some sections blaming the violence on illegal migrants from Myanmar, Mr. Shah said that fencing has been completed on a 10 km stretch along the Manipur-Myanmar border. Since May 26, more than 900 houses in 31 villages in the hill districts of Chandel, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur have been burnt down and around 4,750 people have been displaced.

