‘Joker 2’ review, Manju Warrier interview

Around Tinsel Town

>> Mithun Chakraborty to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022. It will be presented during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (September 30, 2024) announced the award in recognition of Mr. Chakraborty’s contributions to Indian cinema. Interestingly, he was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Bollywood

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala team up for ‘Kick’ sequel

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’ to release on Christmas, 2025

AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Kajol, Kriti Sanon film ‘Do Patti’ sets release date

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor says film with Vishal Bhardwaj has ‘most accessible and relatable’ subject

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival reveals its lineup for 2024

After working out issues with CBFC over certificate, ‘Emergency’ to go through cuts, and changes

ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires; discharged from hospital four days after accident

Hollywood

The Russo Brothers debut first look at ‘The Electric State’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and more

Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement for a movie directed by his son

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum team up for true crime film ‘Roofman’

George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ becomes most viewed film in Apple TV+ history

Julia Roberts to be honoured at 50th Cesar Awards

John Boyega, Danielle Deadwyler to play Otis Redding and his widow Zelma Redding in upcoming biopic, ‘Otis & Zelma’

Halle Berry joins Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in Amazon MGM’s thriller, ‘Crime 101’

British actress Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and ‘Downton Abbey,’ passes away

Ridley Scott to produce Amazon MGM series on Pompeii

‘That ‘90s Show’ cancelled on Netflix after two season run

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be Todd Phillips’ final film in the saga

Live-action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works from ‘Pitch Perfect’ director

Ryan Murphy to helm new FX series ‘The Beauty’, starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos and more

Regional cinema

Vijay and H Vinoth’s ‘Thalapathy 69’ launched; cast list includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more

Khalid Rahman’s next, starring Naslen and Lukman Avaran, titled ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’

Prasanna joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Srinidhi Shetty joins the cast of Nani- Sailesh Kolanu’s next, ‘Hit 3’

Congress leader K. Surekha’s comments court controversy; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya hit back

NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu and other film personalities express anguish over Telangana Minister’s remarks

‘Devara Part 1’: Makers release first-week box office collection of Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s film

Jani Master granted interim bail to attend national awards ceremony

Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya turns filmmaker with documentary on women in showbiz

‘Matka,’ Varun Tej’s film with director Karuna Kumar, gets a release date

Sai Pallavi plays Indhu in Mukund Varadarajan’s biopic, ‘Amaran,’ starring Sivakarthikeyan

Sasikumar and Simran team up for ‘Good Night’ and ‘Lover’ makers’ next

‘Manjummel Boys’ to compete at Russia’s KinoBravo Film Festival

First look of ‘Gundu’ director’s next, ‘Thandakaaranyam,’ produced by Pa Ranjith, out

World cinema

Release of Fawad Khan’s Pakistani blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ halted in India

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to release in India with new dubs

‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is Thailand’s official submission for the Oscars 2025

China select’s WWII documentary, ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’ as its submission to the Oscars 2025

Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars

Trailers

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are two sides of the same coin in TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Vettaiyan’ trailer

Lily-Rose Depp is smitten with death in ‘Nosferatu’ trailer

‘Companion’ trailer brings Jack Quaid with ‘Barbarian’ director for a psychological horror

Nicholas Hoult has a dark secret in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ trailer

Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj promise a quirky ride with ‘ZEBRA’ teaser

‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ trailer brings SEGA’s iconic videogame series to life

Steven Spielberg-produced ‘Music by John Williams’ trailer looks back at legendary composer’s life and legacy

Pop sensation Robbie Williams is a CGI monkey in ‘Better Man’ trailer

In ‘Jai Mahendran’ trailer, Saiju Kurup plays a manipulative revenue officer

Essential reading

1) Manju Warrier interview on ‘Vettaiyan’: I am looking forward to see a Rajinikanth film with TJ Gnanavel’s signature

>> Actor Manju Warrier talks about working with Rajinikanth, the ‘Manasilaayo’ song wave, and more

2) Ritu Varma: ‘Swag’ is an entertaining satire on gender dynamics, inheritance and lineage

>> Ritu Varma discusses her new Telugu film ‘Swag’, where she portrays dual characters as a queen and a civil engineer

3) Malayalam filmmaker Dinjith Ayyathan interview: I had manifested the success of ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’

>> He talks about creating the world of the Malayalam thriller ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’, which is having a solid run at the box office’

4) Debutant director Srikanth Mohan talks about helming the Malayalam series ‘Jai Mahendran’

>> Srikanth’s ‘Jai Mahendran’ pivots a taluk office and a rules-bending revenue officer who works there

5) Director Hasith Goli on ‘Swag’: I was confident that Sree Vishnu can enact any number of characters

>> The writer-director terms the film as entertaining and non-preachy despite discussing gender issues

6) Choreographers Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas on their viral dance moves in Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’

>> ‘Sthuthi’, the promo track from ‘Bougainvillea’, has been choreographed by Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas

7) Tanmaya Shekhar on how ‘Scenes From a Pandemic’ recounts the lockdown era through a slice-of-life narrative

>> The indie short film, directed by Tanmaya Shekhar, is dedicated to those who lost and found new love

8) How Tanvi Shah battled cancer: The ‘Jai Ho’ singer on music in her ‘second life’

>> All about Tanvi Shah, the first Indian woman to get a Grammy, and her recent battle with cancer

9) Sourabh Shukla’s award-winning Kannada indie film, ‘1888’, explores the impact of demonetisation

>> The filmmaker from Bengaluru talks about the hurdles of being an indie filmmaker despite critical acclaim

10) IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Tauba Tauba’ and the confluence of the young and the old

>> The IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi was headlined by the craze around Shah Rukh Khan even as it celebrated the greats of the southern industries

11) IIFA 2024: Celebrities speak on Hema Committee report and women’s safety

>> Actors attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi share their thoughts on the Hema Committee report and its significance

12) IIFA 2024: The ‘king’ reclaims the crown as Shah Rukh Khan wins top honour, enthralls fans

>> The packed stadium at the Etihad Arena enjoyed the wit and charisma of Shah Rukh Khan as the Bollywood star lived up to his billing of a great entertainer

13) How Shabana Azmi turned the spotlight on women in Hindi cinema

>> As Shabana Azmi completes 50 years in cinema, a look at some seminal roles from the versatile actor’s rich repertoire

14) Inside DC’s animated multiverse

>> The studio’s animation game is on point, with shows like ‘Batman’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ testament to great writing, visuals and voice casts

15) Screen Share | Films that speak of homecoming

>> Homecoming is a messy, delicate affair. Here are films that get it right

16) Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Reward for Mithun Chakraborty’s versatility

>> Mithun has probably been the only major actor to make a successful transition from arthouse cinema to commercial potboilers and back

What to watch

1) There is method to the madness in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ from Todd Phillips

Read the full review here

2) Ananya Panday is in control in ‘CTRL’, a timely lesson on the dangers of AI

Read the full review here

3) Sauron’s delicious game of gaslighting finds epic stride in ‘The Rings of Power’ series finale

Read the full review here

4) Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s comedy-drama ‘Thekku Vadakku’ tests the viewer’s patience

Read the full review here

5) Hasith Goli and a brilliant Sree Vishnu strike again with ‘Swag’, a deceptive, layered satire

Read the full review here

6) Samyuktha Vijayan’s ‘Neela Nira Sooriyan’ is a ray of hope for Tamil queer cinema

Read the full review here

7) Kristen Bell and Adam Brody keep you hooked to ‘Nobody Wants This’, a sweet if shallow rom-com

Read the full review here

8) ‘Industry’ Season 3 is a heinously entertaining cocktail of business and pleasure

Read the full review here

9) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele’s documentary ‘Will & Harper’ explores friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery

Read the full review here

9) Undercooked Arian DeBose horror spoils its feminist broth in ‘House of Spoils’

Read the full review here

10) A stately Helen Mirren rescues ‘White Bird’ from a maudlin morass

Read the full review here

11) The eccentric occult outing, ‘Dandadan’ is a genre-blending delight

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.