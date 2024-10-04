‘Joker 2’ review, Manju Warrier interview

Around Tinsel Town
>> Mithun Chakraborty to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022. It will be presented during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (September 30, 2024) announced the award in recognition of Mr. Chakraborty’s contributions to Indian cinema. Interestingly, he was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan.
Bollywood
Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala team up for ‘Kick’ sequel
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’ to release on Christmas, 2025
AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series
Kajol, Kriti Sanon film ‘Do Patti’ sets release date
Shahid Kapoor says film with Vishal Bhardwaj has ‘most accessible and relatable’ subject
MAMI Mumbai Film Festival reveals its lineup for 2024
After working out issues with CBFC over certificate, ‘Emergency’ to go through cuts, and changes
Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires; discharged from hospital four days after accident
Hollywood
The Russo Brothers debut first look at ‘The Electric State’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and more
Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement for a movie directed by his son
Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum team up for true crime film ‘Roofman’
George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ becomes most viewed film in Apple TV+ history
Julia Roberts to be honoured at 50th Cesar Awards
John Boyega, Danielle Deadwyler to play Otis Redding and his widow Zelma Redding in upcoming biopic, ‘Otis & Zelma’
Halle Berry joins Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in Amazon MGM’s thriller, ‘Crime 101’
British actress Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and ‘Downton Abbey,’ passes away
Ridley Scott to produce Amazon MGM series on Pompeii
‘That ‘90s Show’ cancelled on Netflix after two season run
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be Todd Phillips’ final film in the saga
Live-action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works from ‘Pitch Perfect’ director
Ryan Murphy to helm new FX series ‘The Beauty’, starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos and more
Regional cinema
Vijay and H Vinoth’s ‘Thalapathy 69’ launched; cast list includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more
Khalid Rahman’s next, starring Naslen and Lukman Avaran, titled ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’
Prasanna joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’
Srinidhi Shetty joins the cast of Nani- Sailesh Kolanu’s next, ‘Hit 3’
Congress leader K. Surekha’s comments court controversy; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya hit back
NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu and other film personalities express anguish over Telangana Minister’s remarks
‘Devara Part 1’: Makers release first-week box office collection of Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s film
Jani Master granted interim bail to attend national awards ceremony
Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya turns filmmaker with documentary on women in showbiz
‘Matka,’ Varun Tej’s film with director Karuna Kumar, gets a release date
Sai Pallavi plays Indhu in Mukund Varadarajan’s biopic, ‘Amaran,’ starring Sivakarthikeyan
Sasikumar and Simran team up for ‘Good Night’ and ‘Lover’ makers’ next
‘Manjummel Boys’ to compete at Russia’s KinoBravo Film Festival
First look of ‘Gundu’ director’s next, ‘Thandakaaranyam,’ produced by Pa Ranjith, out
World cinema
Release of Fawad Khan’s Pakistani blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ halted in India
‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to release in India with new dubs
‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is Thailand’s official submission for the Oscars 2025
China select’s WWII documentary, ‘The Sinking of Lisbon Maru’ as its submission to the Oscars 2025
Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars
Trailers
Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are two sides of the same coin in TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Vettaiyan’ trailer
Lily-Rose Depp is smitten with death in ‘Nosferatu’ trailer
‘Companion’ trailer brings Jack Quaid with ‘Barbarian’ director for a psychological horror
Nicholas Hoult has a dark secret in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ trailer
Satya Dev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj promise a quirky ride with ‘ZEBRA’ teaser
‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ trailer brings SEGA’s iconic videogame series to life
Steven Spielberg-produced ‘Music by John Williams’ trailer looks back at legendary composer’s life and legacy
Pop sensation Robbie Williams is a CGI monkey in ‘Better Man’ trailer
In ‘Jai Mahendran’ trailer, Saiju Kurup plays a manipulative revenue officer
Essential reading
1) Manju Warrier interview on ‘Vettaiyan’: I am looking forward to see a Rajinikanth film with TJ Gnanavel’s signature
>> Actor Manju Warrier talks about working with Rajinikanth, the ‘Manasilaayo’ song wave, and more
2) Ritu Varma: ‘Swag’ is an entertaining satire on gender dynamics, inheritance and lineage
>> Ritu Varma discusses her new Telugu film ‘Swag’, where she portrays dual characters as a queen and a civil engineer
3) Malayalam filmmaker Dinjith Ayyathan interview: I had manifested the success of ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’
>> He talks about creating the world of the Malayalam thriller ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’, which is having a solid run at the box office’
4) Debutant director Srikanth Mohan talks about helming the Malayalam series ‘Jai Mahendran’
>> Srikanth’s ‘Jai Mahendran’ pivots a taluk office and a rules-bending revenue officer who works there
5) Director Hasith Goli on ‘Swag’: I was confident that Sree Vishnu can enact any number of characters
>> The writer-director terms the film as entertaining and non-preachy despite discussing gender issues
6) Choreographers Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas on their viral dance moves in Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’
>> ‘Sthuthi’, the promo track from ‘Bougainvillea’, has been choreographed by Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas
7) Tanmaya Shekhar on how ‘Scenes From a Pandemic’ recounts the lockdown era through a slice-of-life narrative
>> The indie short film, directed by Tanmaya Shekhar, is dedicated to those who lost and found new love
8) How Tanvi Shah battled cancer: The ‘Jai Ho’ singer on music in her ‘second life’
>> All about Tanvi Shah, the first Indian woman to get a Grammy, and her recent battle with cancer
9) Sourabh Shukla’s award-winning Kannada indie film, ‘1888’, explores the impact of demonetisation
>> The filmmaker from Bengaluru talks about the hurdles of being an indie filmmaker despite critical acclaim
10) IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Tauba Tauba’ and the confluence of the young and the old
>> The IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi was headlined by the craze around Shah Rukh Khan even as it celebrated the greats of the southern industries
11) IIFA 2024: Celebrities speak on Hema Committee report and women’s safety
>> Actors attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi share their thoughts on the Hema Committee report and its significance
12) IIFA 2024: The ‘king’ reclaims the crown as Shah Rukh Khan wins top honour, enthralls fans
>> The packed stadium at the Etihad Arena enjoyed the wit and charisma of Shah Rukh Khan as the Bollywood star lived up to his billing of a great entertainer
13) How Shabana Azmi turned the spotlight on women in Hindi cinema
>> As Shabana Azmi completes 50 years in cinema, a look at some seminal roles from the versatile actor’s rich repertoire
14) Inside DC’s animated multiverse
>> The studio’s animation game is on point, with shows like ‘Batman’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ testament to great writing, visuals and voice casts
15) Screen Share | Films that speak of homecoming
>> Homecoming is a messy, delicate affair. Here are films that get it right
16) Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Reward for Mithun Chakraborty’s versatility
>> Mithun has probably been the only major actor to make a successful transition from arthouse cinema to commercial potboilers and back
What to watch
1) There is method to the madness in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ from Todd Phillips
2) Ananya Panday is in control in ‘CTRL’, a timely lesson on the dangers of AI
3) Sauron’s delicious game of gaslighting finds epic stride in ‘The Rings of Power’ series finale
4) Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s comedy-drama ‘Thekku Vadakku’ tests the viewer’s patience
5) Hasith Goli and a brilliant Sree Vishnu strike again with ‘Swag’, a deceptive, layered satire
6) Samyuktha Vijayan’s ‘Neela Nira Sooriyan’ is a ray of hope for Tamil queer cinema
7) Kristen Bell and Adam Brody keep you hooked to ‘Nobody Wants This’, a sweet if shallow rom-com
8) ‘Industry’ Season 3 is a heinously entertaining cocktail of business and pleasure
9) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele’s documentary ‘Will & Harper’ explores friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery
9) Undercooked Arian DeBose horror spoils its feminist broth in ‘House of Spoils’
10) A stately Helen Mirren rescues ‘White Bird’ from a maudlin morass
11) The eccentric occult outing, ‘Dandadan’ is a genre-blending delight
Published - October 04, 2024 05:21 pm IST