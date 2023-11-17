November 17, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday agreed to restore military communications between the two countries in what was their first summit in a tense year.

President Biden and President Xi had not met in person since they held talks in Bali in November 2022. Relations between the two countries soured further after the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

The two leaders remained distant over Taiwan, with the Chinese President telling his U.S. counterpart to stop arming the island, and that reunification was “unstoppable”. China claims sovereignty over the self-ruling democracy. In August 2022, former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, inviting intense criticism from China. The high-level U.S.-China military-to-military communications were severed by China after Ms. Pelosi’s visit.

Following the Wednesday meeting, President Biden told a press conference that his talks with Mr. Xi were “some of the most constructive and productive discussions we’ve had”. However, the U.S. President did not refrain from calling Mr. Xi a “dictator” when questioned by a reporter. “He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who’s running a country, a Communist country, that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Xi appeared to brush off Mr. Biden’s comment later and instead drew focus to the importance of growing U.S.-China ties.

Russia welcomed the meeting between the two countries, with the Kremlin calling the talks “important for everyone”.

The two countries also agreed to hold talks on Artificial Intelligence, and to deepen cooperation on climate change ahead of the COP28 conference in Dubai next month.

