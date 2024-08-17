The first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election in a decade will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Friday. This will also be the first Assembly poll in J&K since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 in which it lost its special status. Haryana will vote in a single phase on October 1, and the counting of votes for both Assemblies will be held on October 4.

“People in Jammu and Kashmir opted for ballots instead of bullet and boycott [during the recent Lok Sabha election]. The Valley reached a new peak, witnessing a 30-point jump in poll participation from 2019,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference to announce the poll dates. J&K voters last went to the polls to elect an Assembly in a five-phase exercise in November and December 2014. While upholding the scrapping of Article 370 last year, the Supreme Court had directed that Assembly polls be held in J&K by September 30. Asked why the poll body overshot the deadline, Mr. Kumar said the EC had considered several factors, including the weather, the December 2023 amendment to reserve seats for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and the Amarnath Yatra, which ends on August 19. He noted that conducting the Assembly election in J&K requires a considerable deployment of Central and State police forces to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections. Asked about the series of transfers and postings which took place in the J&K administration late on Thursday evening and Friday morning just hours before the poll date announcement, Mr. Kumar said the government was permitted to transfer officials until the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect. However, he promised that the EC will intervene if any official who has been transferred is found interfering in the free and fair conduct of the polls, and will not allow the level-playing field to be disturbed.

The simplification of the voting process for Kashmiri migrants, which had been initiated during the Lok Sabha poll, will continue in the Assembly election as well, he added. J&K has 87.09 lakh voters, of which 44.46 lakh are men, and 42.62 lakh are women, while 3.71 lakh are first-timers. The first phase of voting will take place in 24 Assembly constituencies, while 26 seats will go to the polls in the second phase, and 40 seats in the third phase. Political parties in J&K welcomed the polls announcement but regretted the Centre’s delay in restoring Statehood.

“People of J&K have been waiting for this day for a long time. Our party was prepared for the elections. People will come out and use their votes in the right direction. The EC should ensure the security of mainstream political parties, especially those opposed to the BJP,” former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, expressed hope that the elections will bring “redressal to people’s issues and end babudom”. CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the election notice has sent a wave of satisfaction among people in J&K. “We expect a level playing field, especially security to candidates. We expect impartial process,” he said. The EC said Maharashtra, which had gone to the polls along with Haryana in 2019, will have its Assembly election later this time due to the security requirements for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election. Besides J&K and Haryana, elections are due in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. The terms of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies end on November 3 and 26, respectively, while Jharkhand’s term concludes on January 5, 2025.

