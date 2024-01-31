January 31, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Having been 32 hours out of the public eye, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emerged from his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday proclaiming that he would “not let teachings of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) be suppressed”. Speculations were also abuzz that his wife Kalpana Soren might be asked to take over the top administrative job in the state with Mr Soren facing potential arrest.

Security was beefed up outside his residence with members of his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, protesting the summons by the Enforcement Directorate. Transport Minister and senior leader of Mr Soren’s party Champai Soren alleged that the BJP was abusing Central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected government. He added that would not be allowed to happen. Further, he held that they were ready “for what may come”. In view of the ongoing protests, Section 144 that prohibits public assembly, has been imposed near the CM’s residence, as well as the Raj Bhavan and the ED’s Ranchi office. Declaring that “no one is above the law”, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan summoned the Director-General of Police to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss the law-and-order situation in the State.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating charges of a 7.16-acre parcel of land near Ranchi that was acquired through proceeds of crime. It allegedly entails the illegal sale of land belonging to the defence forces. Mr Soren has dismissed the allegation as “politically motivated”, adding that the details of his assets are public.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister is now likely to appear before the ED at his residence on the afternoon of January 31. This is to record his statement in the alleged land scam case. On January 20, he was questioned by the ED for seven hours after having evaded ten previous summons from the agency.

