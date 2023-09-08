‘Jawan’ review, updates from Venice film fest

September 08, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Venice Film Festival: Standing ovations, protests and sexual assault charges

This year’s Venice Film Festival is coming to an end tomorrow and unlike its previous iterations, the drama outside the theatres was up a notch this time. Woody Allen’s ‘Coup de Chance’ was received well but it also triggered protests against the filmmaker. Meanwhile, Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested on a sexual assault charge following an active international warrant on him. On the flip side, Wes Anderson received the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Prize while Tony Leung won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’, Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ received standing ovations at the festival.

Bollywood

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to follow events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on this date

Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika’s supernatural thriller to come out in March 2024

‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph signs his second Hindi film

Akshay Oberoi to feature in romantic drama ‘Tu Chahiye’

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ gets a release date

Hollywood

Ridley Scott teases a four-and-a-half-hour Director’s Cut for ‘Napoleon’

First-look images of Nicole Kidman, Lulu Wang’s ‘Expats’ out

‘How I Met Your Father’ cancelled after two seasons

Marvel shuffles calendar with new dates for ‘Agatha’, ‘Echo’, ‘X-Men ’97’

Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy Irvine on board ‘Leopardi & Co’

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Candy Cane Lane’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

Regional

Mammootty’s first look from ‘Bramayugam’ out

Sudeep returns to direction after ten years and his 47th film will be directed by Cheran

Asif Ali’s next is ‘Houdini - The King of Magic’

Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Skanda’ gets a new release date

It’s a wrap for Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga’

Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date

Trailers

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They call him OG’ promises to be a stylish action extravaganza

Anthony Hopkins stars as a real-life hero in a soul-stirring Holocaust drama ‘One Life’

In ‘Pain Hustlers’ teaser, Emily Blunt, Chris Evans team up for a heady conspiracy drama

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlwat, and Vijay Varma star in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ trailer

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore team up for a dark romance drama in ‘May December’

Muthiah Muralidaran’s biopic ‘800’ trailer shows persecution of Sri Lankan Tamils, touches upon many sensitive issues

In ‘The Bikeriders’ trailer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer team up for a thrilling drama about a motorcycle gang

Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara take on a ‘Smiley Killer’ in ‘Iraivan’ trailer

New in streaming

New on Netflix in September: Season 5 of Glow Up, Bernard Tapie biopic Class Act, season 2 of DI4RIES and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 3 of The Morning Show, four-part documentary event series The Super Models, Sundance Film Festival Selection Flora and Son and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in September: Crime drama Kaala, Season 2 of I Am Groot, season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Original documentary series All or Nothing: Die Mannschaft, French comedy-drama Sentinelle, How To Date Billy Walsh and more

New K-dramas to watch this September: Time-slip romance A Time Called You, supernatural romance My Lovely Liar, period drama Song of the Bandits, and more

Essential Reading

1) Anushka Shetty on ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’: The simplest of stories can be tough to narrate

>> The actor talks about her latest Telugu release and why she felt the need to pause and reboot

2) Anant Nag reminisces his 50-year journey in cinema

>> The veteran, known for carrying off any role with élan, walks down memory lane to talk about his long journey in cinema

3) Kangana Ranaut on ‘Chandramukhi 2’: ‘It’s an origin story which delves into who she is’

>> Actors Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence talk about understanding the phenomenon of its predecessor, and the difference between film industries

4) Nahas Hidhayath talks about his debut project, ‘RDX’, which is having a dream run at the box office

>> The Malayalam filmmaker shares about his latest entertainer that’s getting rave reviews for its high-octane action sequences

5) Venkatesh Maha on crowdfunding for ‘Marmaanuvu’

>> The director talks about taking a new route for his Telugu film, asserting he will not let down the film-loving audience

6) Director Halitha Shameem delves into the world of teens in her sophomore project ‘Minmini’

>> How far would you go to live the dreams of your loved ones? Why are teens more emotional than adults? Halitha Shameem shares her take on it

7) M Jayachandran on awards, songs, singers and his journey in the Malayalam film music industry

>> The famous composer talks about winning the Kerala State Film award for the best music director for a record ninth time

8) Asha Bhosle is 90, but not her music

>> A deep dive into Asha Bhosle’s eight-decade journey and how a voice that fits all genres made her the queen of versatility

9) Jayant Somalkar on ‘Sthal’ and TIFF 2023

>> Before its TIFF premiere, the filmmaker talks about ‘Sthal,’ a stinging commentary on the traditional matchmaking practice

What to watch

1) Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller ‘Jawan’

Read the full review here

2) Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ is a bony and brittle revenge flick

Read the full review here

3) Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty shoulder ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, a simple urban romance with fun moments

Read the full review here

4) The smooth sailing live-action adaptation of ‘One Piece’ retains the charm of Straw Hat Pirates

Read the full review here

5) ‘The Nun II’ is a silly gothic sequel with an insubstantial plot

Read the full review here

6) Mohit Raina is the only reason to watch ‘The Freelancer’

Read the full review here

7) ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ is a tasty tearjerker with its heart in the right place

Read the full review here

8) Even Helen Mirren can’t save ‘Golda’, a middling historical drama

Read the full review here